A Guide to Curating Your Autumn Instagram

Fall is in full swing, which means it’s officially time to bring out the cozy sweaters, pumpkin-flavored everything, and, of course, the Instagram feed of your fall Pinterest dreams. Whether you’re looking for ideas to spruce up your socials for the season or just love everything autumn, here’s your guide to curating the ultimate cozy-season aesthetic, complete with photo inspo, go-to spots, fall playlist ideas, and captions that’ll help your post shine.

Instagram Photo Inspiration

Fall fit check! From knit sweaters and denim to a pair of UGGs or boots, put together your favorite fall fits for a post. You could either pick a favorite and create a story post, make a new highlight, or compile multiple looks into a carousel post dedicated to your fall fashion. Whatever your fall vibe is, a fit check post is a cute and stylish way to elevate your feed for the season.

Leaf it to nature: one of the best parts of fall is the changing scenery. Burnt orange leaves, crisp air, and bare branches make the perfect backdrop for a cozy post. Pose in nature among crunchy leaves and orange hues to bring nature’s cozy season straight to your feed.

Take pumpkins beyond the patch. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good pumpkin-patch photo session as much as any avid Instagram user. However, putting a twist on pumpkin photos can add a fun touch to your fall feed. My personal favorite pumpkin photos are holding one in front of my face, before-and-after shots of pumpkin carving, and fun pumpkin treats for the season. Pumpkins outside of a patch add a fun, more personal touch to your feed.

Capture cozy nights in and autumn adventures out. Whether it’s a pajama movie night or a fall-themed picnic in a park, any activity with your people could make a fun post that captures the fall spirit. This time of year is all about getting together, enjoying the change in scenery, and all the fun activities that come along with the fall season.

Places

Let’s face it — Florida isn’t exactly the dreamiest fall destination. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t give your feed a Florida fall twist. Pose at the beach in a sweater, add a carved pumpkin, or include another fall-inspired prop. It’s different, it’s fun, and who doesn’t love an excuse for a beach trip?

Another great setting for an adventurous post? Picking of any kind, such as fruit, flowers, or both! You can do this at a place designated for it, such as a farm, or you can simply go on a walk and collect flowers. Either way, it’s a fun activity that makes a great excuse for a cute outfit, getting outside, and taking pictures.

Speaking of getting outside, you can never go wrong with a trail or a park. Go on a hike, have a picnic, or carve pumpkins outside. The ideas are endless when it comes to being outdoors, and nature in the fall creates the perfect backdrop for any outdoor-activity photoshoot.

Songs

My favorite (and sometimes most frustrating) part of curating a story post is finding the perfect song to match. For the spooky season, nostalgic Halloween vibes are my go-to. Think “Insomniac” by Memo Boy and Chakra Efendi, “1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins, and “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys.

For less spooky and more romantic fall energy, think “Fear” by Current Joys, “High and Dry” by Radiohead, and “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star. Music like this captures the feeling of stepping on every crunchy leaf you can find on your walk to class, perfect for the mysterious fall post.

Captions

Finding a good caption for a post is arguably the hardest part of creating a post. Luckily, the fall season makes it easy, and a good pun never fails. Think 2010s Pinterest and Tumblr, with all of the clichés and eye-rolling puns. As a pun lover, throwing in something like a “leaf” for “leave” or “fall” for “all” adds a fun flair to anything lacking personality.

Puns aren’t for everyone, I get it. Some of my pun-resistant go-to ideas are “queue: (insert song or playlist here),” “feeling: (insert fall adjective here),” and a carefully curated emoji combo never goes out of style. Another idea is finding some ideas online and combining them for new ideas.

There are endless ways to curate your dream fall feed. From putting together the perfect fall outfit to curating the best autumn playlist, putting your personal twist on the autumn aesthetic is the best way to curate your feed for this season.

