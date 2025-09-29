Make this Florida October Actually Feel Like Fall With These Essential Items

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first day of fall has passed, yet it doesn’t feel like we’re in that seasonal transitional period. In the early morning, when I step outside, I feel like I’m walking into a sauna. My clothing feels sticky if I’m outside for too long, my hair is weighed down by sweat, and walking everywhere is a chore.

I’m longing for the temperature to feel cooler, where I can freely wear my slip-on UGGs with long socks, my favorite cardigans, and begin layering long sleeves under a warm fleece hoodie. Until then, here are some tips and tricks you can use to make yourself and your home feel like autumn is in the air.

Home

One of my favorite things to do when September arrives is to take a trip to Bath & Body Works and buy their seasonal fall candles. Usually, the store has promotional sales during this time, which is music to my ears as a college student. Every night while I’m wrapping up my homework for the day, I light my candle, and my room smells like apple pie, cinnamon, and a dash of pumpkin; my favorite scent at the moment is Pumpkin Apple.

Another one of my favorite candle brands is Sand + Fog. You can find this brand at stores such as T.J. Maxx or Ross. They sell three-wick candles for $8, and their lids have a special design for each candle. I buy these frequently when I’m back home.

Another wise choice for the fall season is having a plush Halloween or autumn-themed blanket to throw on your bed or living room couch. I have mine stored in a decorative woven basket in the corner of my room, and I pull it out nearly every night. These are perfect for when the temperature dips at night, and you want an extra layer of softness and warmth. Overall, it looks adorable and adds to the seasonal spirit!

Body Care

My favorite part of showering is applying my body lotion afterwards, but not with just any lotion. It has to be the EOS Vanilla Cashmere body lotion. It not only leaves my skin soft and silky, but my clothes and I will smell like a vanilla cupcake for days. It also has notes of caramel, adding to the sweet cupcake scent.

Another way to make your scent last is by layering body mists or perfume on top of the lotion. Victoria’s Secret Bare Vanilla body mist leaves a long-lasting vanilla bean scent with hints of warm gourmand. I’ve been using this scent since last year. Victoria’s Secret usually always has a sale going on, so I buy multiple bottles to keep in stock. It’s just that good!

Self-Care

Part of having a self-care routine is having a playlist that fits all the numerous emotions you could deal with while in college. Having a fall playlist makes a world of difference, especially when we’re still experiencing 80-degree heat. You can either make one or find one on Spotify. Songs that give the ultimate September-October nostalgia are Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Milli Vanilli’s “I’m Gonna Miss You,” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Halloween,” Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi,” and many more.

I think the perfect movie night with your friend entails being freshly showered (and smelling like vanilla afterwards), lighting the perfect candle, wrapping yourself with a seasonal push blanket, and having worthwhile options. Some of my favorites to watch on the big screen include Coraline, When Harry Met Sally, and The Dead Poets Society.

I hope you use some of these suggestions and have a happy spooky season!

