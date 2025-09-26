Curating Your College Home: 3 Decor Styles for Your Apartment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering a bare-bones apartment with beige walls, black accents, and dark wood floors can feel overwhelming. As someone who needs the color yellow within sight at all times and floral patterns in excess, an empty room scares me. The bright side is it’s also a blank canvas, one to splash with your own personal style, as elaborate or minimalistic as that may be.

Here are three home decor styles that could guide the curation of your off-campus apartment or dorm room. Your room’s unpleasant, pre-picked furniture won’t stand a chance.

Earthy and Floral

Whatever your aesthetic is, plants are always a good idea. Potted indoor plants of all shapes and sizes can complement knitted blankets draped across the couch, floral prints on the walls, and lots of organic textures. Leaning into a natural vibe will make your space feel like a serene getaway from the rush of everyday college life.

For your plants, don’t be afraid to buy a big pot. Statement decor features, such as a very easy-to-care-for philodendron, will be equal in price to three cute but small potted succulents, and they literally breathe more life into your rooms.

Pair botanical elements with decorative accents, such as fairy lights and rattan baskets, to create a warm and cozy atmosphere in your apartment. Blankets, couch covers, pillows, shelves, and kitchen bowls are all examples of items you can add to achieve your ideal color palette, regardless of the design of your dorm or rental property. Grounded hues will include browns, neutrals, greens, and accents of dusty rose and terracotta.

Plain and Simple

Sometimes, less is more. There’s something very classy and grown-up about a well-executed minimalist aesthetic. You can lean towards cream, browns, and beiges for a softer look, or keep a black and white color scheme for a more industrial or modern vibe.

Consider finding a black and white checkered rug or blanket for a classic modern vibe. Monochrome posters also contribute to a clean aesthetic. With unique items like a one-of-a-kind shaped mirror or an artsy vase, your apartment can be simple and stylish. Metal accents (like brass, steel, and copper), natural light, and an open floor will transform your space from sparsely decorated to deliberately industrial and modern.

Colorful and Cluttered

For anyone fond of trinkets, posters, and aesthetically cluttered bookshelves, maximalism could be your guiding light. To achieve this look, you can obscure your walls with postcards, band posters, and tapestries. Wispy curtains over your windows could add another layer of texture and color!

Eclectic styles rely on jewel tones and bold colors. Mixing different materials and textures adds depth and interest. In an artfully chaotic environment, unique pieces like stained glass lamps, sun catchers, or trinkets from trips and travels add a personal flair. Then, adding an accent wall with a patterned wallpaper? Perfection!

However, be careful not to overfill your space. Strategically keeping some blank spots and muted colors will prevent your decorations from becoming overstimulating.

Personally, I still have blank walls waiting for me in my new off-campus apartment. In the busy beginning of the Fall semester, I haven’t found the time to finish my decorations yet. However, with inspiration from Pinterest, Instagram Reels, and my more stylish friends’ apartments and dorms, I know what I have to do: take my favorite colors, string lights, and posters, and get to work.

