Cold Front Fashion: How To Look Cute While Staying Warm

Now that the recent cold weather has made walking to class feel like walking into a freezer, I’ve never felt more grateful for packing so many sweaters over winter break. Morning temperatures have dipped to new lows, but don’t let that lower your spirits, because now you have the perfect excuse to experiment!

It’s hard not to pull too many fashion don’ts when the weather gets crazy, but I have so many looks I want to wear before it warms back up. Adapting and trying new styles is what makes fashion fun, and I’ll be doing just that with my sweaters, scarves, and skirts!

I’ve got some tips and tricks for the perfect outfits to keep you warm while looking cute, so dig deep into your closet and see if you find any inspiration!

Go-To Pieces

When it comes to the Florida weather, versatility is everything. It’s all about staple pieces, layering, and letting your accessories do the work. These are some of my go-to core pieces you’ll almost be sure to find in your own closet.

If you’ve got a long-sleeve shirt, especially a fitted one, now’s the perfect time to pull it out. Turtlenecks are a staple for a reason! They’re warm, flattering, and layer well under your jackets and coats. These pieces act as your base layer. One of my favorite styling tricks I’ve been seeing recently is putting a turtleneck sweater on upside down and folding the top down to create an off-the-shoulder top.

A good sweatshirt is something you can wear almost every day. Neutral colors with no graphics work best if you plan to be an outfit repeater like me. Think brown, white, black, or even dark blue for easier pairing with other items. If you have any hoodies or cardigans, you can also throw these on top of your undershirt to add some style!

Coats

A good coat or jacket may be a given, but it’s something that’ll instantly make an outfit a lot warmer and cuter. You don’t need anything extreme, no parkas needed, but having a solid outer layer is key!

Puffer jackets, whether cropped or waist-length, work great for more casual or athleisure outfits. If all you feel like wearing are some sneakers or slides with some leggings, this can be a great addition to your look.

Bomber jackets are a good in-between option for chilly mornings, but are light enough for when it hits 70 degrees by noon. If you want that ’90s-chic look, bomber jackets complement nearly every outfit and are amazing for balancing out proportions.

My personal favorites are peacoats or structured coats, which instantly elevate an outfit. I have a brown plaid peacoat that is my saving grace for looking fabulous during this cold weather! Throw one on top of a simple long sleeve and jeans, and you look like you’ve walked out of The Devil Wears Prada.

Accessories

Nearly every single Christmas movie you’ve seen probably has featured the most important accessories for winter fashion: scarves, gloves, and hats.

Scarves are practical and can completely change the vibe of an outfit. There’s the classic drape where you throw your scarf over your shoulders. There’s also the balaclava style, where you wrap the scarf once around your neck like a snug loop, then pull the back portion up over your head to create a cute hood! Another style is the knot, where, after draping your scarf around your neck, you take the ends and tie them in a simple, slightly loose knot near your collarbone.

Hats are great for keeping your head and ears warm. If you have any beanies, now’s their time to shine! Newsboy hats are having a moment, too, and add a nice Y2K chic. If you don’t have any hats but want to keep your ears warm, headphones are a nice replacement, too!

My Method for Pairing

A great rule of thumb is to wear a lot of neutral colors, but to have a statement piece be a bolder color (like red!) Think of the sandwich method: match the color or style of your top with your shoes or accessories, while using a contrasting color for your pants.

When it comes to what pairs well, balance is everything. If I’m wearing something oversized on top, like a chunky sweater or bomber jacket, I’ll try to go for straighter or more fitted bottoms to keep the outfit from feeling too heavy. Wider pants also work best with more fitted tops. Personally, wearing a long-sleeve shirt with flared jeans and a coat has become my go-to outfit!

Dressing for colder weather can be tricky, but these tips can help to make that process less painful, a lot warmer, and cuter!

