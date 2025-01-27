Stay Warm and Stylish This Winter With These 3 Tips

It’s that time of year again — freezing mornings and bitter nights in North Florida. Many of us, like myself, struggle to dress for these cold temperatures.
Naturally, during this time, I run to the baggy-sweats-and-UGGs option to feel comfy and warm throughout my day. This year, I want to challenge myself to be fashionable despite the weather outside. So, here are three ways to look stylish while staying warm and cozy during this chilly season!
- Invest in Winter Staples
-
The first tip is to have winter staples in your closet. These are your items that’ll never go out of style and work for every winter that comes.
A good example of this is jeans! Jeans are thick enough to keep you warm and go with any outfit. Other items include basic long-sleeve tees, black boots, a thick coat, and sweaters. All of these can easily be mixed and matched together. You can pair them with some chunky gold jewelry or a brown belt, and you have a cute outfit!
- Don’t be afraid to layer
-
Another way I’ve been surviving this winter is by layering all my outfits. I’ve found that thin layers should go on first, then thick layers on top. This way, your outfit doesn’t look bulky or change the shape of your clothing items. This method helps keep the wind out and makes it more bearable for me to be outside.
Recently, I purchased wool-lined tights to wear under my jeans when it’s cold outside. This doesn’t ruin or overpower what I’m wearing and keeps me so warm!
You can also use outerwear to layer over an outfit. Purchasing cute outerwear can add to your style and make an outfit more unique. Every closet deserves a couple that can be worn every year. For me, my leather and puffer jackets have become my staples because they keep me warm and are so easy to match with what I wear.
Vintage and thrift stores sell a ton of unique jackets; I’ve found some of my own at secondhand places. Every winter, my favorite thing to do is get coffee and hit all the popular thrift spots with my friends. Finding ways to stay warm can be fun!
- Accessorize
-
For those freezing days, winter accessories and shoes are key! My favorite accessories I’ve been seeing are scarves, ear muffs, and gloves. This is where your style can shine through.
In terms of shoes for the winter, boots are the easiest way to stay warm and look cute. Buying the staple black kind that gets worn everywhere is a quick and easy solution. Besides this, you can invest in stylish tennis shoes and sneakers. I recommend looking at different adidas Sambas or UGGs. This is a more casual and realistic day-to-day option.
If you want to go fancy, kitten heels are always a good option. You can spruce these up with a cute dress or style them down with jeans. This may not be the warmest option, but it’s certainly a fashionable one.
At the end of the day, remember to dress in the ways that make you look and feel good this winter season. I think those who look amazing dress how they want, not just because something is trendy or looks good on their friends. Finding your style is so important, and the cold weather can be an opportunity for it!
