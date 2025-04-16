Catch Flights, Not Feelings: The Ultimate Summer Travel Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This summer, we’re catching flights, not feelings, and maybe a tan while we’re at it. We’ll travel wherever our heart desires and board as many flights as possible! If you’re still figuring out your summer travel plans, you’re not alone. Whether you’re leaning toward a beach trip or even just visiting classic nearby cities, I’ve got you covered!

We’re right around that point of the semester where everyone’s counting down the days until summer. Tanning by the pool, soaking up the sun, jumping the waves — this only means one thing: a girls’ trip! From beaches to other destinations, there are so many good trips you can take this summer, so here are a few destinations I’d recommend:

Beach destinations

florida

Florida is a classic choice, and for good reason! There are so many beaches to choose from, and they aren’t always like the typically packed beaches you know of (like Miami).

Siesta Key, Clearwater Beach, Marco Island, and Anna Maria Island are just some of the amazing Florida beaches you can visit! Imagine the countless relaxing days spent on the hot sand with that amazing saltwater smell (and not studying for exams).

Depending on where you’re starting from, driving might be your best option. At this point, why not just make a road trip out of it? If you decide to fly, however, maybe stick to Miami, Tampa, or Fort Lauderdale and see what fits your plan the best!

hawaii

Another beautiful option is Hawaii. If you have the opportunity to go, do not miss it! I went a couple of years ago, and it was hands down one of the best trips of my life. Swimming, surfing, and even snorkeling were all incredible!

Both Oahu and Maui are popular trips, but honestly, you can’t go wrong with either. In my experience, Maui was more about green and nature, while Oahu was more about the beach and endless tans. Either way, you’re going to have fun no matter what! One more thing to add: the beach sunsets are so beautiful there! It feels like you’re in a movie.

italy

Italy is the ultimate Euro-summer dream! You can also knock it off your list by doing a Euro-summer and beach trip all in one! With locations like Cinque Terre, Amalfi Coast, and Sardinia, this is where you want to be. Close your eyes and imagine a beach day in Italy…it looks amazing, doesn’t it?

A late morning accompanied by a cornetto e cappuccino followed by a relaxing afternoon on the beach. Then, you go for a swim and have seafood pasta and gelato before heading back to the hotel and getting ready for some Aperol Spritz and pizza with the girls. Beach days in Italy just hit differently, don’t they?

spain

If Italy sounds any fun to you, Spain is another great option! Both countries have so much culture, and it’s such a privilege to spend time there and learn more about the country. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach trip, fun nights out, or great food, this is the summer destination for you! Maybe you can even catch a flamenco show while you’re there!

Gran Canaria, Majorca, Barcelona, Ibiza, Asturias, and Valencia are just some of the beach spots the country has to offer. Tapas and tine lines? Yes, please!

australia

Australia is supposed to have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. However, Australia seems to be home to some interesting wildlife, so you might need to weigh the downsides of that.

As most of the internet knows, Australia Zoo has made some headlines lately. With Robert Irwin’s recent Bonds campaign, it seems that there’ll be many people traveling to the wildlife reserve this summer.

Irwin has also said in interviews that he’s ready to meet somebody in the same way his parents met, as well as his sister and her husband. Both his father and his sister were working at the zoo, where they happened to meet their spouse, who was visiting from the States. “So, I’m waiting. I’m waiting for that American tourist to come into the zoo and for it all to happen!” says Irwin.

So, if you’re single and ready to mingle (with kangaroos, koalas, or Robert Irwin), Australia might just be calling your name!

Practical (non-beach) travel

new york city (NYC)

There’s a reason so many people visit NYC: a trip to NYC means endless possibilities. You can go on a walk in Central Park, visit the Central Park Zoo, enjoy a movie night in Bryant Park and so much more! If you’re more into the arts, check out a concert, the ballet, and of course, a Broadway show.

If you want to talk about Broadway, these shows are expected to get attention this summer: Gypsy, The Outsiders, The Last Five Years, etc. If these don’t call out to you, The Lion King, Wicked, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, and Hadestown are longtime running shows that I’m sure will spark some interest. You might be walking twenty thousand steps a day, but at least you look cute doing it!

boston

If you like the idea of being in a city but want a mix of that city life with the New England feel, Boston might just be calling your name! You’ve got The Boston Harbor and Fenway Park for any sports fan. Fun fact: Fenway Park is not just for baseball; it also hosted Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams last summer, which was a massive hit! So, if your favorite artist is coming into town, grab those tickets early.

los Angeles (la)

If sunshine, city life, and celebrity sightings are on your summer list, check out LA! From the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Santa Monica Pier and Malibu, LA makes for a great summer trip! If you have extra time, see if you can tour the set of your favorite show. Sometimes, you can, but you just need to plan ahead of time.

montreal

Looking for a European vibe without traveling too far? Montreal might be your answer. Located in Quebec, Canada, the cobblestone streets and European charm bring in tourists every summer. You might even be able to go to a Cirque du Soleil show!

The good thing about visiting in the summer is that there are so many festivals that go on. Montreal has an annual music festival called Osheaga. I went last summer and had a great time! This summer, the lineup includes Gracie Abrams, Dominic Fike, Tyler the Creator, Doechi, The Chainsmokers, Olivia Rodrigo, Mark Ambor, Finneas, Alex Warren, and more!

washington d.c.

Last but not least, D.C. is a trip full of fun and education. You can visit the most famous landmarks: The White House, Lincoln Memorial, and Washington Monument. Plus, most museums (like the Smithsonian) are free, which is always a win.

D.C. isn’t just about politics. It’s a city that has a unique charm to it. The neighborhoods are lively and unique and the downtown is just to die for. Also, don’t leave without getting a famous treat from Georgetown Cupcakes!

So, buckle up as we finalize your summer destinations. Start planning and booking those flights. Whichever one you choose will make for a fun, drama-free, and excellent summer!

