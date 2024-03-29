This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring break has come and gone, and that means it’s time for the girlies to start looking forward to summer and making travel plans. If you’re fortunate enough to take an international trip to Europe, then you’ve come to the right place! With almost three months of studying abroad under my belt, here are the most important tips for your summer travel plans in Europe.

Pack Light It’s a good idea to plan your outfits ahead of time and to only pack versatile items. If you’re like me and want to buy some souvenirs, leaving some room in your bag is a must. If you’re just going somewhere for a few nights, a backpack is doable and will also save you a lot of money on flights. Plan Your Days in Advance I can’t stress this enough. While I wouldn’t suggest planning everything down to the minuscule detail, I would suggest making a list of sights you want to visit and buying tickets in advance. For places like museums, you may be able to book a free admission ticket online for being “18” years old (AKA passing as 18). Online tickets to popular attractions will sell out, so make sure to book a few weeks in advance. I’ve already made the mistake of buying tickets in person on the day of, and I wasted over an hour standing in line. Exchange Currencies @baydeann Heres what it really looks like to stay in a hostel dorm room— they really arent that scary & such a great way to make friends traveling #travellifestyle #budgettravel #hostellife #solotravel #traveltok ♬ boom clap speed up – 𝟑𝟎𝟑 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 This isn’t necessarily crucial, as most places accept credit cards, but if you’re into street markets or smaller shops, you’ll want some cash. Also, many stores have a minimum of €5 on a credit card. It’s important to look up a conversion calculator online before going to exchange money, as many of these places will try to scam you by saying there’s “no conversion fee.” Many shops or restaurants will also require you to pay a small fee to use their bathroom unless you’re a customer of their establishment, so having some spare change is a good idea. Hotel Alternatives If you’re not looking to spend a ton of money on hotels, Airbnbs and hostels are a great alternative. If booked in advance, Airbnbs can be relatively cheap when split between many people. I also find it really cool to stay in a home or apartment that fits the vibe of the country, unlike a generic hotel. Hostels are great if you’re traveling with a big group, and they can be as cheap as $30 a night. Just make sure to have enough people to fill every bed so that you’re not placed with strangers (unless you’re interested in that). Some hostels even include an en suite bathroom and free breakfast! Understand European Culture It’s important to do your research before traveling around Europe to avoid getting scammed or making a fool of yourself. One big difference is that people don’t generally tip in Europe. Workers are fortunate enough to be making a living wage, unlike in the U.S., and sometimes there’s already a small gratuity fee on the bill. In France, I had a moment where the server put croissants on the table without saying anything. If we had eaten any, they would have charged us €2 per croissant. Sadly, we watched another group of American girls fall victim to this. Europe differs in many ways from the States, so recognizing these differences is key.

With these ideas in mind, you’ll be able to travel like a pro and maximize your time. Traveling in Europe is a unique experience in comparison to the United States, but, like myself, you might find it more enjoyable and rewarding. Time to get planning!

