Business Casual, but Make It Cute

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Business casual is an essential wardrobe category that starts with understanding what the dress code actually entails. It’s best defined as a professional yet comfortable style that’s less formal than traditional office wear. The flexibility of business casual allows for a wide variety of acceptable attire, which opens the door to countless styling options.

When it comes to accessories, less is more. Minimal jewelry is preferred; think simple, polished, and classy. Shoes are more relaxed than formal office pumps and can include flats, loafers, boots, low heels, and even minimalist sneakers in neutral tones. Now for the most difficult part of mastering business casual: where to shop, how to style, and how to accessorize.

Where to Shop

Ross Dress for Less

Shopping on a budget at its finest. Surprisingly, Ross carries great essential business casual basics, including trousers, blouses, tanks, and long-sleeve tops. The only downside is that you may need to spend time searching through racks, and availability can be hit or miss. However, if you’re patient, you can find quality pieces at unbeatable prices.

H&M

H&M is perfect for trendy yet affordable blazers, skirts, trousers, and blouses. Their pieces are stylish and easy to accessorize, making them ideal for students building a wardrobe. Their blazer selection stands out because it’s polished, versatile, and far more affordable than many competitors (and we all know blazers can get expensive).

Express

Express offers a wide range of styles while maintaining a polished look. It feels slightly more refined than traditional fast-fashion retailers, which appeals to many shoppers. Their trousers are standout essentials, available in various colors beyond basic black, navy, and beige. While they also carry blouses and tops, I think their pants are especially worth the investment. The quality matches the price point, making it a reliable option for long-term wear.

Abercrombie & Fitch

When you think of Abercrombie & Fitch, business casual may not immediately come to mind. However, it’s become a strong option for elevated basics. Although the price point is higher, the quality and durability are noticeably better, meaning you’ll likely wear these pieces longer.

Due to the cost, it’s smart to invest in neutral basics that can be styled multiple ways. Many of their pieces can transition from business casual to business professional, making them even more versatile. Abercrombie & Fitch is also known for frequent sales and promotions, so waiting for a discount is a strategic move.

Aritzia

Aritzia offers some of the most elevated business casual pieces on this list. While it’s the most expensive option, the quality and tailoring often justify the price. Aritzia blends minimalist design with modern structure, creating a polished look that can easily be dressed up or down.

If investing here, choose versatile pieces that work for both business casual and business professional settings, such as tailored trousers paired with a structured blouse. This ensures you get full use out of your purchase.

Accessorizing

Now, for the most exciting part of business casual styling: accessories and shoes. Jewelry should remain minimal, simple, and classy. Think stud earrings, small hoops, delicate bracelets, and simple pendant necklaces. I usually avoid oversized or distracting pieces that could feel overwhelming in a professional setting.

For shoes, I always skip athletic running sneakers. Minimalist, neutral-toned sneakers can work in some settings, but loafers, flats, boots, and low heels create a more elevated look. Closed-toe shoes are generally the safest, and they should always be clean and well-maintained.

Styling the Outfit

Now that we’ve covered the dos and don’ts, let’s build the outfit! I like to start with tailored trousers or structured pants. I pair them with a blouse or button-down shirt, and add a blazer for a more polished finish. Then, I choose shoes based on the overall tone of the outfit.

Next is jewelry, typically gold or silver. This choice matters more than you might think. The metal of your belt buckle should match your jewelry to create a cohesive, intentional look. Small details like this elevate your outfit and pull everything together.

When these pieces come together thoughtfully, you can achieve a business casual look that’s both stylish and professional, perfect for presentations, interviews, internships, and networking events on campus.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!