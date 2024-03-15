This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We all get a case of the midterm blues. It may sound fake, but for too many students, it’s far too real. The week before a break is the most frustrating time to be a student. Suddenly after weeks of taking notes and maybe writing an essay here or there, you have a solid week of tests and projects due. If you’re a procrastinator like myself, you especially know just how stressful this time can be.

If it’s not the extreme amount of exams, it’s the anticipation that’s the killer. The thought of being so close to going home or on that planned vacation just scratches under your skin whenever you have to sit down and study or read that one overly expensive textbook your professor insisted you buy.

I struggle so hard with anxiety these weeks. Not only is there so much to do, but also the want to go home and see my family is so strong. This causes me to spiral into a perpetual state of knowing I need to study but am far too distracted, tired, or bored to do which only contributes to the cycle of anxiety. This is what I so lovingly call “the midterm blues.”

Spring break is the perfect time to shake off that anxiety and drop your case of the midterm blues. Even if you still have tests after the break, spring break is a prime time to recenter and focus yourself to reach your goals for the rest of the semester. From personal experience, I’ve found that these are the best ways to shake off the midterm blues.

New Experiences

Throughout your spring break, try doing at least one new experience. Shaking up your routine is a great way to get yourself out of a slump, as it pushes you out of your comfort zone. These new experiences can be large or small. Try giving little challenges to yourself and then build from there.

At first, try something simple like trying out a new activity like pickleball. It may not be a huge Indiana Jones-style adventure, but working on a new skill forces your brain to focus on something other than school and its stressors. Not to mention, staying active in the sun is a great way to boost serotonin. The benefits are endless.

Even if you don’t like your new activity, at least you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you pushed yourself and tried something new. This spring break, my “something new” is wakeboarding. I am equally absolutely terrified of wiping out and so excited to learn how to do it. It’s the perfect way to shake off my midterm blues. Good or bad, a new experience is just what you need to shake up your rhythm and dump your anxiety.

Yoga and Stretching

Even though most of the yoga space has been taken over by suburban moms, this doesn’t deplete yoga’s effective calming nature. Stress takes a real toll on one’s body over time. Hunched over your desk writing papers or studying for exams can be pretty hard on your back and neck. Getting knots along your spinal cord can be very painful and only cause more stress and stress during exams.

After long days of studying, listening to lectures, and taking exams, the last thing anyone needs is more time sitting down. One of the best ways to get rid of this leftover pain caused by studying is yoga/stretching. It might sound cliché, but stretching in the mornings or before bed is a rest way to release tension in the body, therefore lowering stress. Stretching or doing yoga poses in the morning is an extremely helpful tool to prepare yourself and get a running start on the rest of your day.

I’m not suggesting everyone needs to go to morning yoga, but just taking time to stretch every morning or do your favorite yoga poses can truly help prepare you for anything the rest of the day throws at you.

I’ve always struggled with knots and tightness in my upper back and neck due to horseback riding and hunching over at my desk when writing. If my back is hurting at the beginning of my day, the rest is completely ruined. Nobody wants that over spring break. I’ve picked up stretching in my dorm before I go to my classes, and it has alleviated my back pain and helped my posture. Just for reference, my favorite poses to fix my sore back are cobra pose and child’s pose.

Exploring

It may sound weird, but I’ve found that going on walks is a great stress reliever and can be quite fun. You don’t need to go on a six-mile expedition through the mountain. I have found that just walking around your neighborhood or a local park helped with my mental health.

Going for a stroll helps you recenter yourself if you do it correctly. I suggest going somewhere with a lot of nature. Strolling around and observing how beautiful nature is can be a great way to get yourself out of a case of the midterm blues. I’ve found that going stargazing or just taking a walk through a park can help you remember just how beautiful and precious life is. It’s very hard to be stressed about a test when you realize how breathtaking the simplest things are around you.

watching and observing

Watching and observing has always been one of my favorite pastimes and anyone can do it. You don’t even need to walk to explore. One of my friends’ and my favorite games is one which we made up that we call “Flip.” The rules are simple. You drive in the car until you hit a turn and then you flip a coin heads for turn and tails for no. (Of course, use caution and a GPS while you play.) You keep doing this until you hit somewhere beautiful and new. It’s a great way to experience and explore your surroundings and find the beauty all around you.

This spring break, don’t let the midterm blues get you down. Life is too short to be a big bundle of stress. Spring break is a perfect way to relax and prepare for the rest of the semester. Remember to get out there and try new things, take care of yourself, and notice the beauty around you!

