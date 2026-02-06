Aritzia Staples That Will Keep You Warm Without Sacrificing Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When temperatures drop in Florida, it can feel like staying warm has only two solutions. There’s the easy way out, where you cancel all your plans, turn on the heater, put on your favorite reality TV show, and finish it in one sitting. There’s also, of course, the DIY kind of route, where you grab your old camo puffer from third grade that your mom told you to keep “just in case” that barely zips, and hope and pray you don’t run into anyone you know.

I know I, for one, have been there and done that. Luckily, I’m here to share that there’s indeed a third solution to this cold front. Brands like Aritzia have mastered the balance between warmth and style. Whether you’re rushing to class, late to work, or just grabbing coffee with some friends, Aritzia offers winter staples that are both functional and fashionable, and these pieces will last you way longer than that old camo puffer.

The Super Puff

One of Aritzia’s most iconic cold-weather essentials is The Super Puff, and when I say it’s iconic, I mean I own three. This jacket has gone viral for a reason. It has high-quality insulation and water-resistant fabric that will leave you ready to face the cold.

The Super Puff comes in multiple lengths and multiple colors, making it easy to pair with any look you’re trying to create. Whether you pair it with leggings and sneakers for a casual day or dress it up with a nicer skirt and boots, The Super Puff will truly meet you halfway.

Wool coats

Another must-have for the colder months is Aritzia’s wool coats. These coats are ideal for days when you want to look elevated and professional without your hands and arms going numb.

From personal experience, I had a cute dress picked out for an important meeting. I’d picked it out months in advance and was so excited to wear it, but little did I know it was going to be 43 degrees out. Luckily, I had my coat and was still able to wear my dress. Unlike thinner coats, the thick wool used in these pieces is made to retain heat and make you feel warmer, so it truly doesn’t matter what you’re wearing underneath.

Winter accessories

I’m a firm believer that accessories also play a major role in dressing up an outfit in the cold weather. Aritzia offers cozy scarves, gloves, and beanies that complement their outerwear perfectly.

These small details not only add extra warmth but also pull an outfit together, making even the simplest look feel intentional.

Matching sets

Last, but certainly not least, in my opinion, the most underrated winter essential from Aritzia is their sweatsuit sets. Some days, especially during the colder months, you don’t want to spend all day coordinating an outfit or worrying about whether everything matches. Aritzia’s sweatsuit sets make getting dressed effortless while still looking put-together. These are the ones I’ll be rocking all year round, not just in the winter.

Since the hoodies and sweatpants are made to go together, you can throw on that matching set and instantly look stylish without any extra effort. My favorite part of it all is that once you have enough, it’s so easy to mix and match; no one will even know it’s the same sweats you wore last week!

Staying warm doesn’t have to mean giving up your sense of style. With thoughtfully designed pieces that prioritize fashion and comfort, Aritzia is that friend who will help make your winter outfits fun and chic. Investing in these high-quality staples will ensure you’re ready for the cold weather while still feeling confident in what you’re wearing.

