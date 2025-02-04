A Single Girl’s Declassified Valentine’s Day Survival Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re familiar with Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, you’ll understand my reference. Today, I’m taking on the role of Ned, sharing my tips for surviving Valentine’s Day as a certified single girl (22 years and counting).

I’ve been building up my survival guide over the years, and it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. While I love celebrating Valentine’s Day most of the time, sometimes the bitterness rears its head, so I’ve found ways to cope with being single during the International Day of Love.

If you’re coupled up, I love you, and I appreciate you being here, but this article is for my single girlies out there who are getting ready to tackle Valentine’s Day with the million couples out there!

Tip #1: MAKE AN EVENT OUT OF IT

A fun way to survive the holiday is to make an event out of it, even without a significant other. Why not start the day by dressing up with an outfit inspired by the festivity? In addition, I think acts of self-love like treating yourself by buying some flowers, chocolates, and any of the cliché traditions is a sweet way to spend the day. Maybe even go the whole nine yards and treat yourself to a nice fancy dinner at night. If you can’t beat them, join them, am I right?

Tip #2: Treat yourself to self-care

Rather than making it a big deal, quietly celebrating Valentine’s Day can be healing and fun, too. This is one of my favorite ways to spend the celebration. I love putting on cute or comfy pajamas, watching rom-coms (because what better day than Valentine’s Day to watch rom-coms?), drinking wine or a mocktail, and eating yummy snacks.

It can be a solo thing, or you can make it a Galentine’s party with your closest friends. There are so many options, and whether it’s watching movies, painting your nails, or doing a fancy skincare routine, there’s no wrong choice!

TIP #3: remember, IT’S OKAY TO AVOID

If the vibes to celebrate aren’t there, let me tell you, I’m not above the act of avoiding! There’s a chance you may catch me wearing sunglasses around campus or evading all social media platforms to shield myself from couples. Sometimes, you just have to let a girl be a hater internally. There are only so many cheesy Instagram posts one can take without going insane. No offense to any couple out there…or maybe just a little offense.

Tip #4: LET YOURSELF FEEL

Valentine’s Day as a single person brings so many emotions, and all your feelings — positive and negative — are valid. One second, I’m basking in the delightful romantic vibes in the air, and another second, I’m longing to be a part of the experience before being back to feeling celebratory. That’s okay!

In the end, it’s just a matter of remembering that Valentine’s Day isn’t only a day to celebrate romantic love but all forms of love: familial, platonic, and self-love, too!

The only right way to survive Valentine’s Day is to spend the day however it feels most right to you!

