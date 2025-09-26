A Short Girl’s Guide to Petite Shopping

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trying on jeans can be the most dreadful experience. The length doesn’t hit your ankles right, the fabric bunches in all the wrong places, and the size you tried on in one style won’t fit you in another. You finally eye the color you were looking for, and then you learn they don’t have your size.

Finding the perfect fit, whether it’s jeans or any type of clothing, is a canon event in every person’s lifetime. However, when you’re 5 feet 4 inches tall or shorter, this universal experience becomes a daily struggle. That’s why, as a petite girly myself, I have some tricks I use when shopping for shorter clothes.

Determine Your Body’s Proportions

Even if your height is below average, your proportions don’t have to be. The shape of one’s frame differs from person to person, regardless of their gender or age. For example, some people have longer legs, shorter torsos, wider hips, or broader shoulders. None of these characteristics is inherently good or bad; they’re simply different between people. The reason why you should note your body’s proportions is to determine which styles will work best on you. You can still be petite and have longer legs!

Once you find your body shape, do some research on which styles will fit you best. This can direct you towards or away from certain attributes, which can help narrow down what to look for when you shop. Personally, I have broader shoulders and narrower hips, so I always look for wider-leg pants to even out my frame. The goal of optimizing your body type is to create the illusion that your features are more balanced, making your outfits more appealing to the eye.

Knowing your body’s proportions can also help determine if you should stick to regular sizing or move to the petite section. If your torso is on the longer side, for example, you may not even need a petite-sized top and will just need petite pants.

Look for Low Necklines and High-Waisted Pants

The main trick to dressing when you’re petite is intentionally wearing pieces that make you look taller. Appearing taller can not only boost confidence, but it can also make clothes look like they fit better.

Choosing a low neckline, like a V-neck or halter-neck, contributes to the height illusion by bringing attention to the neck and making one’s torso appear longer. Pair that with higher-waisted pants that hang just off the ground to create more long vertical lines. A short skirt also achieves this effect by directing attention to the legs.

Avoid Lengthy Tops and Mid-Calf Bottoms

Super flowy or shapeless tops on the longer side can take over your figure instead of highlighting it, making us short girlies appear a little smaller than ideal. Those tending jorts, or longer jean shorts, and 90s capris are unfortunately not as flattering when you’re petite either. Any bottoms ending at the middle of the leg breaks up the vertical lines, making legs look shorter. While there can be exceptions to these styles, having guidelines can provide a more sure-fire way to ensure you’re not drowning in fabric when shopping.

Instead, opt for a more cropped look with bottoms that go almost to the floor or stop at or above your fingertips. This will prevent your vertical lines from being broken up while showing off your frame.

Find Your Petite Brand

This may sound like a no-brainer, but experimenting with brands to find your perfect style and fit is the best way to shop. Some of my personal favorites for jeans are American Eagle, Levi’s, and Abercrombie & Fitch, which offer various inseam options.

For active wear, Aerie makes stylish leggings and pants in shorter lengths. Business clothing can be tricky, but LOFT and even JCPenney offer blazers and other professional tops and bottoms for your next interview. Trendy clothes for special occasions can be tricky since most people end up having to alter them anyway. Princess Polly, however, does offer shorter sizing.

As someone who is 5 feet tall, finding the right size will always be a struggle. Sometimes, petite sizes will be too small, too large, too short, or too long. At the end of the day, your clothes should make you look good and feel good. Feel free to take these tips with a grain of salt. If you like how it looks, that’s all that matters!

