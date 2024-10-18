How to Find the Best Vintage Jeans That Actually Fit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a jeans enthusiast, I’m very picky about the type of jeans I wear. I have four necessities for my jeans: They have to be 100% cotton, they need to be comfortable enough to sleep in, and they need to hit right at your hips. Most importantly, they need to be Levi’s. 99 percent of Levi’s on the website don’t give that “oomph” I want in my jeans to give. But vintage Levi’s? Those give just that.

Vintage Levi 501s are the tried and true jeans. They’re the ones that basically anyone who was anyone in the ‘90s wore. If they’re good enough for them, they’re good enough for me. Vintage 501s are soft because they’ve been washed, dried, and worn hundreds of times, only getting better with age.

However, finding ones that are both fitting and inexpensive is difficult. Nine times out of 10, you probably won’t find them at your local thrift store. So, here’s how you can source them:

Where to find Vintage jeans

You can find vintage jeans on sites such as eBay and Poshmark, where you have a good chance of a seller giving you a reduced private offer. Buying jeans online is risky enough as it is, but it can be even riskier than it seems since most sellers don’t offer returns. Don’t worry; it’s not impossible if you know your sizes and what to look for.

Measure a pair you own

Before you even search for jeans, you need a pair of jeans. Yes, it sounds strange, but trust me. Find your favorite jeans (they can be modern or vintage), and they must be your desired fit and can be washed and dried.

Measuring jeans that are about to be washed have a more stretched-out fit that potentially won’t give you the most accurate measurements. If you’re like me and don’t have a tape measurer, you can use your phone. I know that iPhones have a built-in app that allows you to measure.

Lay the waistband on a flat surface and find the measurements. There are two ways to find the inseam: You can either measure the inseam the same way you measured the waistband or check the website listing of your specific jeans to find the measurements.

Find your size

It’s important to understand Levi’s and vintage sizing. All Levi’s, regardless of time, don’t start from single numbers like two or four. They start from 23 and work their way up. Vintage sizing is typically smaller than modern sizing, so the best way I’ve found to calculate your vintage size is to add two inches to your normal size.

So, if your waistband is a 28, look for a 30. If you’re a 28 looking for a baggier pair of jeans, add an extra two inches and look for a 32. If you’re lucky, the listing will have the measurements. This can vary from seller to seller, but I’ve noticed the more reliable sellers have a tape measure shown right below the waistband.

If your waistband is 15 inches laid flat, try to find jeans that have a laid flat measurement of 15. Furthermore, if the listing doesn’t have a measurement of 15, multiply it by two and find jeans that have a waist measurement of 30.

You can now go and jean your vintage jeans anywhere. Wear them out or wear them to class. Just remember, if you wear them, don’t put them in the freezer. It doesn’t do anything, and your roommates will loathe you for making their food taste like denim.

