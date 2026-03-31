A Recap of My Spring Break in Mexico

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break came and went quickly, as is usually the case every year. It’s undeniable, however, that it’s still our favorite part of the spring semester. Many of us go home for the week or take a much-needed vacation with loved ones. Some of us stay on campus and get a much-deserved shut-eye after the stress of midterms.

As for me, I had the privilege and opportunity to travel with the FSU Singers ensemble for our Florida-Mexico spring tour! It had been years since the choir last traveled internationally, and our director, Dr. Kevin Fenton, decided this year was the best time to do it again.

This wasn’t my first time going on tour with a choir or traveling internationally, but what made this trip truly special was sharing this experience with the group. It was also my first time traveling to Mexico, and as a Latina, it was amazing to talk with others in my native tongue.

I thought it’d be fun to recap our days in Mexico, as we did so much over the course of the five days we spent over there. We split our days between three different cities: Mexico City, Puebla, and Oaxaca. Here’s a recap of my favorite experiences in each city.

Mexico City (Ciudad de México)

We arrived in Mexico City on Mar. 16, which was Monday night of spring break. The first stop was a short tour through the city, in the area called Zócalo, which included a beautiful opera house and a cathedral. We walked over to the restaurant, Sanborns, which was our dinner location for the night. For our meal that night, we had chicken broth and enchiladas, which were both delicious.

The next day of our stay in Mexico City was one of my favorite days of the trip. We started with a tour of a historic location in the city, “Castillo de Chapultepec,” which translates to Chapultepec Castle. It’s a beautiful castle that captures so much Mexican history. Surrounded by sculptures, paintings, and a garden, it was an incredible sight on our trip. There were lots of perfect spots for group photos and selfies, too.

Puebla

Puebla is a rich city in Mexico, with lots to do, as we found. We went on a tour of downtown Puebla, learning about its extensive history and visiting its gorgeous cathedrals. One cathedral stood out to me, la Capilla del Rosario, which translates to the Chapel of the Rosary. It’s described as the eighth wonder of the world because it’s constructed entirely of gold.

It also features various statues and beautifully painted murals on the walls. No description or photo could do it justice — it must be experienced in person. That was only one of three different cathedrals we saw in the city, each one unique. If you ever get to visit Mexico someday, I highly recommend that you see this cathedral for yourself.

Oaxaca

Finally, we drove from Puebla to Oaxaca, the last stop of our tour. The coolest thing about Oaxaca is that it’s up in the mountains. It’s much smaller than the other two cities, and everything is within walking distance. You can expect to see cafes, vendors, and market stores within a block of your hotel.

The best place we visited in Oaxaca was the pyramids, otherwise known as Monte Albán. They’re not built the same way as the pyramids in Egypt, but hold so much history, dating back centuries. We had a guided tour during which we got to learn about the different tribes and Mexico’s history before becoming independent from Spain.

It was surreal to walk around on the same land as the Mexican people did thousands of years ago, and seeing how much the culture has grown.

In short, this trip was one of the most incredible experiences I got to be a part of. The people were so welcoming, and practicing my Spanish after so long was a breath of fresh air. I’ll treasure this trip for a long time to come!

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