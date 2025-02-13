Your Spring Break Destination Based on Your FSU Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With spring break fast approaching, you may be scrambling to finalize any last-minute plans for how you will spend your week.

Lucky for you, if you’re feeling lost on where to go, I’ve paired some of FSU’s dorm buildings with a popular travel destination to aid in your decisions. I hope you like my matches and can get some inspiration from them!

Azalea & Magnolia

New York City, New York

Built in 2017, Azalea and Magnolia are the newest dorms on FSU’s campus. Because of this, I think the ideal spring break destination for Azalea and Magnolia residents is NYC. This city has constantly growing and evolving infrastructure and even has the word “new” in its name!

Dorman & Deviney

Fort Lauderdale or Miami, Florida

During my freshman year, it felt like almost everyone I knew lived in either Dorman or Deviney Hall, making them the go-to locations for get-togethers and hangouts. As a result, if you live in either Dorman or Deviney, your ideal spring break destination is Fort Lauderdale or Miami. These cities are the go-to spring break destinations for college students across the US. There’s always something to do, whether you’re going for their vast beaches or lively city vibes.

Salley

Hawaii

Like Salley Hall, Hawaii is extremely far from everything, making it the perfect destination for Salley residents. After months of living in the tiny, damp rooms that make up Salley, you can get a much-deserved break by enjoying the miles of luxurious beaches that each of Hawaii’s islands has to offer.

Jennie Murphree, Reynolds, & Bryan

Caribbean Cruise

Jennie Murphree, Reynolds, and Bryan (JRB) often feel like their little island nations with the various hallways connecting the three buildings. That being said, if you’re a part of the JRB family like I was my freshman year, you should take a cruise to any three Caribbean islands of your choice for spring break! I would go to the Bahamas, Jamaica, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, but the choice is yours!

DeGraff

Ibiza, Spain

Similar to how you have to cross Tennessee Street to get to DeGraff Hall, you have to cross the Atlantic Ocean to get to Ibiza, Spain, making it the ideal spring break destination for all DeGraff residents. Full of history, gorgeous beaches, and a lively city feel, Ibiza won’t let you down!

Wildwood

Wildwood, New Jersey

If you live in Wildwood Hall, you should visit Wildwood, New Jersey, for spring break. Although New Jersey doesn’t have ideal tanning temperatures in March, you can still enjoy beach walks and all of the shopping and dining that Wildwood has to offer! It may also be nice to step away from the Tallahassee heat!

Cawthon

New Orleans, Louisiana

If you live in Cawthon Hall, your ideal spring break destination is New Orleans, Louisiana! New Orleans is a central hub for jazz music, often considered the birthplace of jazz and blues. Since Cawthon is home to the Music Living-Leaning Community (LLC), New Orleans is the perfect place for its residents to continue being surrounded by what they love while on break.

In addition, there are many rumors that Cawthon Hall is supposedly “haunted” by its namesake, Sarah Cawthon, once again making what’s considered America’s most haunted city the ideal destination for its residents.

Landis

Boston, Massachusetts

If you live in Landis, you should go to Boston for spring break! As an honors student, you most likely love learning about new things. Boston is the perfect destination for this, with its rich history dating before the American Revolution.

Rogers

Turks and Caicos

Rogers was initially built for married students, meaning its residents should go to a popular honeymoon destination for spring break, Turks and Caicos! Don’t worry. I’m sure there will be plenty of others who aren’t on their honeymoon vacation there.

Broward & Gilchrist

Anna Maria Island, Florida

Just like Broward and Gilchrist Halls are often overshadowed and underrated dorms on FSU’s campus, Anna Maria Island is a gorgeous little beach town just off the coast of Bradenton, Florida, that usually goes unnoticed as well, making it the perfect destination for Broward and Gilchrist residents!

Ragans & Traditions

Panama City Beach, Florida

Ragans and Traditions are the two most sought-after dorm buildings for upperclassmen on campus, giving residents a taste of dorm and apartment life. As a result, if you live in either of these apartment-style dorms, you should go to Panama City Beach, Florida. Its proximity to Tallahassee makes it one of the most popular spring break destinations for FSU students!

McCollum

London, England

Finally, if you’re a resident of McCollum, you should go to London, England to ride on a double-decker bus. After all, you’re lucky enough to live in the only dorm with two-story units on campus!

I hope I’ve inspired you for your spring break destination and that you enjoy this much-needed week off!

