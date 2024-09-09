A Guide To Curing the Worst College Illness: Homesickness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving away from home can be one of the hardest parts of the transition into college. The stress of starting a new school chapter while navigating your life can be overwhelming. However, there are so many ways to make this uncomfortable feeling subside and make your college days the best they can be!

Here are some of my tips and tricks to deal with homesickness:

Staying in contact with loved ones

This may seem obvious, but it’s so important. What I often miss the most about home isn’t the actual place, but the people. You might’ve heard the saying “The people make the place,” and the reason it’s so widely known is because it’s true! We can live anywhere, but without our loved ones, it might not feel like home right away. That’s okay! It’s normal to feel this way. If these people are important to you, they will stay in your life. One of the best parts of college is meeting new people to add to your list of important people. Try giving your loved ones a call, simultaneously reading the same book, or texting them about your day! This can be beneficial for both of you and ensure that you don’t lose the relationships that you care so deeply about.

Getting involved

College is a world full of opportunities: meeting new people, making connections (both professionally and socially), and learning about yourself. Involving yourself can distract you from missing home, yet ultimately help you grow as a person. By getting involved on campus, I was able to meet my best friends, create connections that would help my career, and figure out who I want to be. You never know what might come out of joining a community; they could become your local support system!

TRYING SOMETHING NEW

One of the best things I did during my freshman year was try to get out of my comfort zone. Going to the beach, finding a new study spot, or traveling to other places made me feel more at home, even if I did them by myself. I learned not to depend on others to feel comfortable and to feel content being alone. This didn’t mean I was lonely or by myself all the time, I was just able to feel great without longing for a companion. This can also help make your new space and zip code feel more like home instead of an unfamiliar place you just moved to.

spending time with people

Try doing some of the normal activities you’d do at home with the people you meet in college! Doing these “normal” things can make you feel less overwhelmed. This is a trick I use to not only get over my homesickness but make my new home feel like home. Chances are, the people you meet are also homesick, so why not help each other? You can try cooking a meal and eating together, watching a movie, baking cookies and bringing them to your neighbors, or finding a new spot on campus to study together.

having mementos

Don't be afraid or embarrassed to put things up that matter to you from home in your apartment or dorm room. When you get to college, you may hear people say you need to move on from high school, but it's totally okay to be connected to things from home. Personally, putting up my favorite pictures or posters reminds me of the people who are cheering me on from back home.

Developing a routine