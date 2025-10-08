This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is officially here! That means it’s time to start styling yourself for the new season. I’m someone with an extremely girly sense of style, and I always feel my best when I’m wearing a cute outfit. I feel that fashion is an important way to express yourself and feel confident.

During the fall season, we can try out so many different looks. I put together a girly girl’s guide to fall fashion to show that we can match the fall vibes while still staying true to our girly girl roots. Turn on your favorite fall playlist, settle in with a pumpkin chai, and let’s get started!

dresses

I’ve never been a pants girl, and I seriously doubt I ever will be. I feel most like myself when I’m wearing a dress, and that remains true during the fall. For me, a staple of a fall outfit is a dress in a fall color like deep reds, yellows and browns. If you live somewhere that’s getting colder, a long dress could be cute. If you live somewhere hot, a fall mini dress could also work perfectly. Dresses serve as a great base to build your outfit around, and you can accessorize to complete the look!

sweaters

Fall is the time for sweater weather, so sweaters are a key fall fashion piece. They instantly create a cozy vibe that makes me want to curl up with a pumpkin spice beverage and a fall movie. I think that a chunky knit turtleneck or a cardigan is an easy way to make any outfit feel more autumnal. I especially love seeing a bold fall-themed sweater with embroidery of autumn leaves, cats, etc. A sweater would be lovely to pair with a mini skirt and knee-high boots, or even to wear over a dress.

tights

Tights are truly a game-changer — they instantly elevate any outfit and make it feel more personalized and polished. They can be patterned, opaque, or sheer. In my opinion, burgundy tights give a very “cool girl” look and help complete any girly fall outfit. Tights can also make outfits that you wear during other times of the year look a bit more autumnal and keep you warm.

colors and patterns

The classic fall colors include reds, oranges, yellows, browns, greens, and the often-forgotten purple. Wearing these colors is a way to instantly jump into the fall theme. My favorite color is pink, and although it’s not really thought of as a fall color, I think you can style pink for any season. Pink is great for fall when you pair it with brown or deep red!

Certain patterns feel very autumnal, such as gingham and plaid. Red or orange gingham dresses are adorable and feel very girly. Plaid skirts and dresses bring a preppy twist to any fall outfit and look great paired with a sweater. A dark floral is another pretty and girly option.

shoes

Everyone loves a pair of boots for fall, and knee-high boots are trending right now. I love these because they pair beautifully with a short skirt or dress. Brown, black, or even deep red boots look very stylish. I’ve personally been on the hunt for my ideal pair of vintage-inspired white knee-high boots that aren’t cowgirl boots, and I’m really hoping this will be the year I find them.

I love Mary Janes in the fall for a twee look. I have a pair of red Mary Janes, and I think they’re so nice! I also think the right pair of dainty sneakers could work for a fall outfit, especially when you need to walk all the way across campus to get to class. You can pair your fall shoes with socks or leg warmers to complete the look.

hairstyles and Accessories

There are so many beautiful ways to do your hair in the fall! Headbands are so chic, and they feel retro and feminine. I’ve also always been a fan of a bow, whether you tie it yourself with ribbon or it’s attached to a barrette. I think incorporating braided details for the fall season is fun. You could do a French or Dutch braid, or incorporate the braid into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. The new season is the perfect time to experiment with new hairstyles.

jewelry

No look is complete without some jewelry. I’m partial to gold, but silver and mixed metals are pretty, too. There are so many options for fall jewelry. Lockets and cameos are stunning and bring a girly touch to a fall outfit. I think it would be so whimsical to incorporate jewelry pieces with woodland animals like birds, squirrels, foxes, or hedgehogs, or jewelry that features fall leaves or pumpkins.

bags

A bag can make or break an outfit. For the fall, a bag in an autumnal color or with seasonal embroidery would be gorgeous. If you’re a tote bag girl, consider one with a fall-inspired print or a bag featuring a design from your favorite fall movie, TV show, book, or album. Bag charms are always a good idea — they can reflect elements of your personality and be swapped out to match the vibes of each season.

Above all else, make sure you’re wearing something that feels true to you and makes you feel confident. The fall season is a time of change, so maybe you’ll wear something new, and you’ll love it. Embrace your girly style and try out some of the ideas from this list but remember that you’re beautiful just the way you are!

