A Girl’s Style Guide to the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

What do sports fans and fashion lovers have in common? If you answered Formula 1 (F1), you’d be right.

High-class international car racing and high-end fashion have evolved into a cultural phenomenon. This means the question of what to wear for this year’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is no longer straightforward. From the weather to trends to dress codes, there are many elements to picking the right outfit that implements both racewear and glam.

With the upcoming Grand Prix, you’re probably wondering what to wear. Whether you’re watching trackside, attending a watch party, or simply want to look the part, I’ve compiled a few elements you can keep in mind to make picking out your outfit easier!

Racing Meets Vegas View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAST FASHION (@vastxfashion) In Las Vegas, there’s no shortage of nightlife, and that’s exactly what makes F1 fashion so interesting. The best part of the city’s upcoming Grand Prix is matching sporty race fashion with nightlife energy. This overall vibe incorporates F1 or teamwear pieces into sparkly, glamorous, and sophisticated outfits. Think wearing sequins, silhouettes, and metallic fabrics while also building in team logos and vintage team pieces. With the race taking place toward the end of November, it’s important to consider pieces that can add functionality to your outfit, such as jackets, vests, or tights. Long leather boots are another good and trendy option to incorporate. Bold leather jackets and sheer sequin tops are two pieces I’ve seen that I think can easily give an outfit an eye-catching edge while staying true to the city’s allure. I also predict the use of sequin shorts or skirts with tights underneath will be popular at the Grand Prix this year. These embody the city’s vibe and add practicality, considering how cold the weather will be outside. Overall, I think looks that are dark, glimmering, or simply eye-catching are a staple for the Grand Prix. Monochromatic Looks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Ostajewski (@kevinostaj) If you want to create a simple yet timeless outfit, you may opt for a monochromatic look. This style is popular with most Grand Prix races and centers on using a single color and its various shades to create unison. In F1 fashion, black is a popular monochromatic style color due to its versatility. You could also choose the color of your favorite team! This could be orange (or papaya) for McLaren, red for Ferrari, or dark blue for Red Bull Racing. To heighten your outfit, you can add different textures, shades, or even racing-related statement pieces, which are especially popular with what people wear to Grand Prix races. There are endless ways to spice up a monochromatic look. Statement Pieces View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIBGYOR (@vibgyorclothing.pk) Versatility is the keyword for fashion ideas of this year’s Grand Prix. From dealing with cold weather to transitioning from the trackside to the afterparty, statement pieces offer an easy and seamless way to segue from racewear to late-night-out wear. Statement pieces are the way to go, especially when paired with monochromatic colors. They can help you stand out! Adding a racing jacket or baseball cap of your favorite team gives a sporty edge to your outfit while also being easily removable if needed.

Despite this only being the second year with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, I believe that fashion is going to become a particularly exciting aspect of the race for the years to come. Combining nightlife attire with racewear creates a balance of practicality and glam.

Whether you’re chasing sophistication or high-energy glitz, it’s important to remember to stay comfortable and confident. With all that said, if you need me, I’ll be watching the Grand Prix in a hoodie and sweatpants.

