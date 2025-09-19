A Girl’s Guide to the Terrific Towns of the Czech Republic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Right in the center Europe sits a small country with a population of less than 11 million people. Most people know it for its capital city, Prague, which is home to numerous beautiful sites, breathtaking architecture, and rich history, not to mention high prices. Yes, I’m salty about Prague tourist prices.

But… is that all the Czech Republic has to offer?

Don’t get me wrong, I love Prague, but coming from someone who grew up in the Czech Republic, my tiny home country deserves more love for its other, I’d personally say, more unique towns.

Zlín View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Franke | German Explorer (@_ericfranke) Starting with a more modern town, Zlín is for the girls who want a more chill nightlife vibe for their vacation rotation. A fan of house music and good times? Then Zlín is a perfect alternative to those who find themselves overwhelmed with Prague’s crowds and extremely long lines. During my last visit to the Czech Republic, Zlín was hosting a music festival right in the center of town! It felt almost refreshing, enjoying the music without having a hoard of people bumping against me, which shows the beauty of local attractions. This is definitely a biased add to this list because it’s the town I have the honor of calling my home away from home. I found myself visiting their local farmer’s market and ending up leaving with the cutest homemade gifts for all my friends and the most delicious fruits I’ve ever had the pleasure of eating — the Czechs do fruits like no one else. Karlovy vary View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best City Breaks (@bestcitybreaks) This town is for my skincare girlies. Karlovy Vary is the spa capital of the Czech Republic, not to mention its absolutely beautiful scenery, especially during the fall. Every time I visit this town, I feel like I’m walking through a fairytale novel about to run into my knight in shining armor. This town is honestly the perfect location for a trip with your friends. Book yourself a stay at one of the quaint spa hotels and treat yourself to probably the best massage of your life. However, if you’re not into the spa days, just taking a walk around the town’s square while the autumn leaves fall around you is just as healing. Kutná Hora View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Czechia (@visitcz) Now, Kutná Hora is more for my gothic enthusiasts. From the churches to the town fountains, to its literal Chapel of Bones. Yes, it’s made out of real bones, and yes, it’s extremely freaky. Its Italian influence adds a touch of uniqueness to the usual Czech architecture. The former palace of the town holds a museum of the town’s rich coin minting history, which sounds boring, I know, but it’s super interactive while still managing to teach you about the culture. The Chapel of Bones is also on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites, which gives an eerie, yet beautiful story to the town and its history. Český krumlov View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Labudova (@michaelabudka) The town of Český Krumlov is one that I highly recommend for the ladies with a particular interest in more medieval-style towns. The colorful townhomes decked out in flowers, surrounded by the Vltava River that flows throughout the city, give off fantasy vibes that I just can’t get enough of. The town really plays into the medieval vibes, having the cutest little local shops with hand-crafted wooden trinkets, and the sounds of hand-turned music boxes fill the small streets that make this town such a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the bigger Czech cities.

With all these beautiful towns in just one country, it’s sad seeing only one city getting all the love, especially as a girl who loves her little country to death. If you ever find yourself in the heart of Europe, I hope you check out these towns, and who knows, you might even find a tiny town to stop in that you just might love. Happy traveling!

