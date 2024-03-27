How I Spent My Spring Break while Studying Abroad in Europe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Studying abroad in London has been such an amazing experience. When I first came to FSU, I would’ve never imagined that I’d have this opportunity. There’s so much to explore, the city is absolutely incredible, and there is always something new to experience. Another perk of the study abroad experience is the fact that I’m surrounded by some ideal travel destinations, which really came in handy for my spring break plans!

Despite my newfound love for the UK, I decided to spend my break in multiple countries across Europe, and let me tell you — it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. In the US, state borders usually don’t mean much. Take Tallahassee, for example. You’re a 20-minute car ride away from Georgia, which doesn’t really feel any different from Tally. The same can’t be said for Europe, as each country is completely different. The cultures are so rich and even vary within the country as well!

My spring break was filled to the brim with exploring these cultures and traditions, enjoying every last drop of the experience. This is how I spent my spring break as a study-abroad student.

Rome, Italy

I started off my spring break traveling to Rome, the Eternal City. My two flatmates and I had a small Airbnb booked in Trastevere, a neighborhood in Rome known for its delicious food.

We landed in Rome at night and woke up the next morning to immediately get some coffee. I had my first Roman cappuccino, which was to die for! We then headed over to all of the basic pit stops: crossing the Tiber River, visiting the Pantheon, and seeing the Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. Everything was so gorgeous and detailed. It felt like you could look at each building forever and still seem to find a new thing to spot!

We stopped by the famous All’Antico Vinaio, one of the most famous focaccia sandwich shops in Rome. Our sandwich was filled with prosciutto, pecorino Romano cheese, rocket leaves, and cream of truffle (which I had never tried before but absolutely loved)!

And of course, I had to get some cheesy souvenirs. I got a keychain of the typical scooters seen in Rome to add to my collection of travel keychains, and my flatmate and I got giant graphic tees of the statue of David.

For the last few days, we made some more touristy stops: the Sistine Chapel (which had the longest line I’ve ever seen), the Roman Forum, and of course, the Colosseum. We actually got to see the Colosseum twice, once in the day and once at night when it lights up! We also visited the famous Aventine Keyhole where we could perfectly see the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica.

As we passed all of these places, so many restaurant employees were practically harassing us to go to their restaurants. We even got offered a free dinner, but we stuck to the highly reviewed ones we planned on, and they ended up being perfect.

We also couldn’t leave Rome without pasta, so we had a lot of that. I fell in love with the spaghetti pomodoro made at all sorts of restaurants. They truly have perfected the art of pasta. I also tried Italian gelato for the first time, but accidentally got one that I’m slightly allergic to. Oops!

Milan, Italy

Speaking of gelato, Milan holds a special place in my heart for their Oreo gelato. I’m not a big gelato girl, but the softness and the amount of actual Oreos within the gelato made it something worth going back for — and I did. I went back three more times even though we were only there for two days!

The first restaurant we ate at was directly next to the Duomo, so we had the most gorgeous view to start our trip right. We met up with some more of my flatmates later in the night and ended up just hanging out and catching up!

The next day, we went to Lake Como, which was one of the most beautiful places I have ever been. It was just a short train ride away and definitely worth it. We got one of the last boat tours starting at 5 p.m. so we got to enjoy the sunset as we sailed. The golden hues of the sky enhanced the look of the beautiful houses along the lake so much, I wish I could have lived there!

When we got home, we saw the Duomo lit up at night and it was even more beautiful than earlier. Overall, Milan was such a gorgeous city filled with life. In Rome, I felt a bit like a tourist; in Milan, I felt like I was welcomed as a local.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona was easily my favorite city on the trip. It had the city vibe of Milan while keeping the culture strong like in Rome. When we first got to our Airbnb, we saw that it had a perfect view of the beach and was a simple two-minute walk away. We ate a quick lunch and immediately headed over to the beach to lay out. Since it was mid-March, it was a bit cold, but we didn’t care! We hadn’t seen the true sun in so long living in London that we were desperate for anything at that point.

We went to a tapas bar that night for a group of seven, so we tried a bunch of different things for pretty cheap. I actually tried octopus for the first time and loved it! The next day we explored La Boqueria, a famous food market in Barcelona. I got some jamón y queso croquetas (ham and cheese croquettes) and jamón ibérico (a delicious prosciutto-like ham).

We also explored the Gothic quarter which was filled with gorgeous old architecture. We got to the Cathedral of Barcelona there too! There just so happened to be a gelato place right across from it where I got some more Oreo gelato. I couldn’t have enough of it! We, of course, visited La Sagrada Familia as well, which still had construction going on.

That night, I tried paella for the first time. It was so delicious! The rice was so soft and flavorful. While the shrimp still had their heads on, I was able to look past it, as they tasted fantastic. We explored the nightlife after and found that Barcelona was such a lively city! I could honestly live there.

Overall, I was so lucky to be able to explore three different cities during my spring break. They were all so different but equally a great experience. I hope I can go back to each of these cities at least once more in my life and would easily recommend them to anyone who wants to go to Europe.

