How I Practice Mindful Social Media Use as a Gen Zer

Growing up as Gen Zers, the rise of social media is a huge part of our lives. Whether we’re catching up with friends, staying on top of trends, or scrolling through the latest fashion inspiration, social media is everywhere.

While social media keeps me connected and in the know, it also comes with downsides, especially unrealistic beauty standards and unhealthy comparisons to those I idolize. It’s so easy to get sucked in and lose track of time, distracting myself from more important things such as school or my career goals. Let’s not get started on the FOMO, either. Cutting back on social media can, unfortunately, make me feel like I’m missing out on everything.

So, how have I found a balance? As a college student, where apps like Instagram are one of my main forms of communication, finding a middle ground between staying connected and not burning out is key for me. With that being said, here’s what I’ve learned to do to help me become less attached to the toxic nature of social media:

Setting Screen Time Limits

Believe me, in between my classes and right before I go to bed, I often find myself stuck in a social media trance, mindlessly scrolling through TikTok and watching Instagram reels and private stories. A great chunk of my time that should be prioritized for things like homework and meditation is thrown away on continuous loops of switching back and forth from every social media app I could own.

After realizing that social media takes more time in life than it truly should, I concluded that without it, I lack a sense of actual existence. If I don’t record every moment of my day, it didn’t truly happen. This toxic mindset clouds so many of my happy moments and is always in the back of my mind, reminding me that enjoying the moment is freeing until I don’t have any photo evidence to post on my Instagram page later that day.

A tip that’s helped me minimize the involuntary need to post my entire life is setting a screen time limit on every social media app I have, including Pinterest. I know, I know. That’s hard, especially for me. But, these apps have created a cycle of endless consumption for me, so setting these boundaries has become necessary for me to maintain a healthy mentality.

Through my screen time limits, I’ve been able to practice being present in my life. It’s like giving myself a little nudge to step away from the unrealistic materiality of social media and focus on what’s actually in front of me.

The beginning days of using screen time were very tough, as I had to open Instagram and TikTok on my laptop browser. However, it got easier as my days went by. Whether it’s finally tackling that assignment, going for a walk, or simply enjoying some quiet time with a book, setting these limits helps me create space for things that make me feel good.

Unfollowing or Muting Accounts

I often underestimate how much of the content I consume affects my mood and mindset. When my feed is full of people who make me feel insecure, stressed, or just not good enough, I recognize it’s time for a refresher. One of the ways I’ve reclaimed a positive social media experience is unfollowing or muting accounts that don’t bring any true significance to my life.

Whether it’s unrealistic beauty standards, constant negativity, or feeling pressured to keep up with others, unfollowing or muting accounts has instantly improved my self-image and outlook on society. I’ve learned to focus on following accounts that inspire, motivate, and bring joy to my life. Curating my feed to reflect my values helps me stay uplifted and feel good about my experiences online.

I’ve learned that I have the power to adjust my social media standards and surround myself with posts and influencers who help me in some way. I don’t have any sort of obligation to be online unless I desire it, despite the social responsibility I may feel to remain active on the internet.

Since I started focusing on more fulfilling habits like meditation, personal fitness, and reading, I often forget the grip social media has over me. Sure, a quick TikTok scroll can be a nice distraction once in a while, but stepping back from social media has been the best fix for my anxiety in our overly media-saturated world. Social media isn’t going anywhere, but I know I have the power to create healthier, more intentional experiences with it.

