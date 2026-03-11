A Beginner’s Guide to Making Your LinkedIn Profile

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: once upon a time, many of us made a LinkedIn profile, uploaded a semi-professional photo, typed “Student at FSU,” and then never opened the app again. If that sounds familiar, don’t worry — it’s pretty much a canon event for students everywhere.

LinkedIn can feel intimidating at first, with everyone constantly posting their accomplishments, announcing their promotions, and sharing exciting new opportunities. However, once you understand how to use it, it becomes way less scary and a great way to brand yourself for future careers. If you’re still stressed, it’s okay. I’m here to help you with all the basics. Let’s dive in!

what is linkedin?

First, let’s talk about what LinkedIn actually is. Think of it as your online professional identity; it’s where you present your experience, interests, and goals all in one place. Employers use it, recruiters use it, classmates use it, and even your professors probably use it.

One of LinkedIn’s main features is the ability to connect with classmates, alumni, and professionals in industries you’re curious about, which makes networking feel a little less awkward and a lot more accessible. It creates a surplus of potential opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and career advice that you might not find otherwise.

LinkedIn is also a space where companies regularly post internships and job opportunities. You can follow organizations you’re interested in and stay updated on what they’re working on, which is especially helpful when hunting for potential jobs. Beyond job postings, the platform allows you to showcase projects, skills, and accomplishments in a way that goes deeper than a traditional resume.

Over time, your profile becomes a timeline of your growth, showing how you’ve developed your skills, explored different interests, and taken on new experiences as you move closer to your career goals.

your image matters

Creating your profile might feel stressful at first, but it’s really just about selling yourself clearly and confidently. Start with a professional photo; it doesn’t have to be corporate headshot-level, just good lighting, clear quality, and an appropriate outfit.

FSU actually has a free professional photo booth for students available in the Dunlap Success Center, and this could be a great resource to achieve a solid photo for your profile.

While you’re there, there’s also a Professional Clothing Closet on the third floor designed so students can have access to high‑quality, professional attire. It offers a wide variety of items such as suits, blazers, dress shirts, slacks, skirts, dresses, ties, shoes, and accessories. The best part is that students get to take up to four professional apparel items or one suit per academic year completely free of charge, which could be a great way to maximize the professionalism in your photo if you need a new look.

Near the profile picture section, you’ll see there’s also a button with a blue pen in the top right corner, where you would click “Edit Cover Image.” This is a good time to add a picture of FSU or a custom-branded banner that you can make pretty easily on Canva; it honestly just makes it look neat and more professional than the gray default image.

To make your profile even more credible, LinkedIn also offers a verification feature. By uploading a government-issued ID, like your driver’s license, and confirming your professional email address, you can earn a blue checkmark on your profile. This basically signals to recruiters and connections that your account is authentic, so it’s a good idea to get this tedious step over with.

make a catchy headline

Now that we’ve covered the photo elements, let’s talk about the headline. Your headline is visible before anyone clicks on your profile, so really try to emphasize keywords that you want people to see. Instead of just writing “Student at FSU,” try adding your majors, minors, or even current career and involvement status (such as being an intern, president of an organization, the list goes on). This way, it’s easier for students to connect with you, and it sticks out more to recruiters looking for someone specific.

You can also highlight what you’re passionate about; for example, causes, skills, or specific fields that define the work you want to pursue are a great way to highlight any unique interests off the bat.

showcase yourself

Next, focus on your “About” section, which is your chance to sound like a real person rather than a bullet-point resume. Briefly introduce who you are, what you’re studying, and what you’re hoping to pursue in the future.

It doesn’t have to be super in-depth because most people will see the details under your experiences, but take this as a chance to really show some personality. What are your goals and ambitions? Let them know!

maximize your skills and experience

One of the most important areas is the experience section; this is where you go beyond simply listing a job title and explain what you did within the role, as well as the skills acquired with it. All you need to do is locate the “+” button in the top right corner, click “Add Position,” and then detail all the boxes it lists. Try to include internships, part-time jobs, campus leadership roles, research positions, volunteering, or really anything that demonstrates transferable skills.

If you were a social media director, describe how you improved engagement, increased follower growth, and strengthened overall brand visibility. Did you boost engagement by 35% in one semester? Grow the account by 1,000 followers? These are the kinds of details that make your role stand out.

That being said, using measurable results (like percentages, growth, or specific outcomes) makes your profile much stronger and helps recruiters clearly see the value you bring. Did you just lead a team of designers and plan meetings, or did you coordinate weekly strategy sessions, launch multi-platform campaigns, and analyze performance metrics to adjust content strategy? The more specific you are, the more credible and impressive your experience becomes.

It also gives you the option to add media, which is great if you want to link your articles, portfolio, or photos of achievement. Another optional suggestion is navigating to the “Add Section” button at the top of your page and then clicking the “Add Featured” tab to insert your updated resume. This way, recruiters can easily access all your skills on just one page.

utilize licenses, certifications, & awards

Certifications, licenses, and awards are sometimes overlooked, but they’re actually another distinct way to make your profile really stick out. If you’ve completed programs like CPR training, Adobe certifications, or Google Analytics, definitely include them. Even short online certifications show a commitment to professional growth and might serve as an incentive to employers during the hiring process.

To do this, make sure you click “Add Section” and select “Add Licenses & Certifications,” because it isn’t automatically listed as a space for you to include these. If you want to add an award, you’ll need to click the “Additional” tab at the bottom of the drop-down menu and then click “Add Honors & Awards.” This is a great spot to include scholarships, academic honors, professional recognitions, or any other achievements that highlight your skills and dedication.

One of the biggest myths about LinkedIn is that you already need a ton of impressive experience to effectively use the app. That’s not true; in fact, even if you don’t have any experience at all, it’s a great idea to start building connections early. Everyone starts somewhere, and recruiters understand that students are still developing their skills and experiences.

All things considered, try not to compare yourself to others and where they are in their career. Everyone’s journey is different, and comparison will only hold you back. Just remember the key is to start now, stay consistent, and let your profile work for you.

