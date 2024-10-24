3 Reasons LinkedIn Is Essential for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When I first started looking for professional opportunities as a student, I had no idea where to start. The world of college internships can seem very daunting! It took me years to realize how advantageous it is to use a platform that not only organizes your professional qualifications but also makes you look more desirable to potential employers.

Candidates with a comprehensive LinkedIn profile have a 71% higher chance of getting a job interview. LinkedIn is essential for students trying to establish themselves in the professional world, whether that be for internships in undergrad or starting positions post-grad.

Connecting with professionals View this post on Instagram A post shared by CView | ATS Resume Service (@yourcview) Many students starting in the professional world don’t necessarily have a connection at their dream company or internship. Most people are starting at square one and don’t know how to start making connections. LinkedIn is an ideal place to start. A great way to get your name out there is to message professionals on LinkedIn who either have a job you want or who you think have experiences that would benefit you. Many employers are happy to have a conversation or even a coffee chat to discuss their career and advice on breaking into the industry. It’s also a good way to stay connected with professionals you’ve met before. Networking events are an excellent way to meet potential employers or connections, but staying in contact with them after events can be difficult. LinkedIn is a great way to stay relevant in their professional network and remind them who you are. It’s also common for students to send follow-up messages via LinkedIn to professionals they’ve met to show enthusiasm and interest. Access to unique opportunities LinkedIn is also a great way to learn about opportunities you might not be aware of otherwise. Oftentimes, both professionals and peers will post job and internship opportunities for their network to see. The more connections you have, the more opportunities you’ll see being posted. If the employer posting the job opportunity is someone who knows you, either socially or professionally, that can only be a bonus when applying for the position! It can be a nice change of pace if you’re looking for professional opportunities to have opportunities come to you on your feed! Creating an academic and professional portfolio View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCILS MGT CENTRE (@scilsmgtcentre) Having a professional portfolio at the tip of your fingers can be extremely beneficial for both applying to jobs and having potential employers see your work. Your LinkedIn should essentially be a brag sheet of everything you’ve accomplished, including internships, jobs, and academic accomplishments. If you’re a student who doesn’t have any professional experience, that’s perfectly fine, too! If you’ve done research, held leadership in any student organizations, or even have relevant coursework you want employers to be aware of, LinkedIn is a great place to display it. It’s also good for your own recollection. Sometimes, when you run into a potential employer, you can get flustered and forget your specific qualifications. LinkedIn showcases everything an employer would ever need to see all in one page!

If you’ve been waiting around to create a LinkedIn page, this is your sign to download the app and start building your profile! It’s a very easy way to stand out to employers and get your experience known before an employer has even read your cover letter.

