7 Ways to Get Through an 8-Hour Retail Shift

Retail shifts can feel like clocking into a warzone of fabric and screaming customers, or worse, suffering the fate of the “dead store,” during which you realize how long eight hours can be. All the while, subjecting your ears to a remixed pop music playlist that shouldn’t be legal. Whichever reality you’re stuck in for the next few hours, here are some helpful tips to get you through your shift in the world of retail!

Treat Yourself to a Fun Caffeinated Beverage

View this post on Instagram Caffeine is one of the most powerful weapons to get through a busy shift. Before clocking in, I love to make or pick up a caffeinated sweet treat to have something to look forward to enjoying during my shift. I aim to try different flavors or types of drinks, so it doesn’t get boring. Whenever I’m stuck on ideas, I use Pinterest, Instagram, or TikTok for fun, cheap recipes, or drink order inspiration. I’m always mindful to drink my caffeine in moderation to prevent a mid-shift crash!

Pretend You’re in a Video Game

The earlier years of playing retail games on your tablet might just come in handy. Pretending I’m in a video game is a great technique to trick my mind into generating interest in tedious tasks and difficult customers. It helps me transform negative stress into positive stress that alleviates my mood and makes the shift go by faster. Whether it be creating a fun point system or acting like an NPC, you can do whatever it takes to get that motivation. Maybe even get your coworkers involved!

Spark Conversation with Customers

This tip is primarily for when the store gets a bit slow! With a handful of customers in the store, it’s a lot easier to cater to their individual needs, and with this, there’s more time to get to know customers personally by conversing with them. This friendly exchange kills lingering time, and there might be a chance to become their personal stylist! Plus, you’ll find that people are dying to rant about their personal lives, and the interesting events of a customer’s day might just be the highlight of your shift that keeps you going.

Positive Thinking

View this post on Instagram Attitude is everything. I think that maintaining a go with the flow mindset lightens the weight of work. Approaching a shift with a negative mindset has always made the time go by much more slowly. I’ve found that it’s important to be adaptable and approachable while working retail. It never hurts to think happy thoughts to keep the shift short!

Personalize Your Work Outfit

Every store has a different dress code, but whether your employers enforce a particular uniform or are more relaxed, incorporating personal style into work outfits has always helped boost my confidence. If there’s a stricter dress code, intentional accessories can always be introduced. Whether it’s a pair of sparkly earrings, an intricate hair clip, or experimenting with makeup, there’s always a way to let personality shine through. On the other hand, if a store allows employees to wear their personal clothing, it can be helpful to plan outfits the night before. Preparation can help avoid the all-too-common scrambling in the morning for an outfit or disliking the outfit you’ve chosen. I’ve found budget-friendly stores and use my employee discount to buy pieces specifically for work that I feel complement my personality. That way, I maintain a divide between my work and personal clothing, while still feeling like myself!

Plan Out Your Week

Just because you’re at work doesn’t mean your brain has to focus on work-related tasks! When I’m boxing up blouses or rehanging blazers, I utilize this time to make solid plans for the next few days. By implementing this habit, I feel like I’m being productive not only while clocked in, but also in my personal life.

Pinterest Board IRL