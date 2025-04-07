5 Places To Buy Jean Shorts Just in Time for the Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I frantically shop around every summer for a good pair of jean shorts. I manage to find a new pair every year, but they always have a different feel and fit compared to the previous ones I’ve bought in the past. Some are the most comfortable shorts I’ve ever purchased, while others…not so much.

Over the years, I’ve collected people’s opinions on their jean shorts: which ones they’ve loved and hated. Some of the most durable ones can be expensive but long-lasting, while the cheapest ones can fall apart after a few wears.

Jean shorts are one of those versatile garments you need as a staple, falling into many situations. Although they aren’t as diverse as jeans in terms of year-round wear, they can work for holidays such as the 4th of July and can act as a cover-up the next time you’re at the beach. If you’re like me and are in dire need of some jean shorts for the summer, here are five stores to check for your next pair:

Walmart @kerrissaf Need a denim shorts for this summer? I just found some great ones for only $10 at @Walmart #walmartfashion #walmartstyle #walmartfinds #walmart ♬ original sound – kerrissa In the past few years, Walmart’s clothing quality has drastically increased. Despite this, many people still refuse to buy their shirts and shorts, only shopping at Walmart for groceries. Walmart’s jean shorts are among the most affordable, with a few color and size options. They may not be the best quality, but if you’re hoping to find a pair that’ll last you the whole summer or a last-minute pair to throw in your suitcase for a beach weekend, I recommend trying these out! Target Target also sells jean shorts for low prices, though they aren’t the highest quality. Despite this, I still find them perfect to wear every summer. My one qualm with Target jean shorts is that they do shrink in the wash and dryer, although this problem can be solved by buying a size or two up. Target offers a wide variety of colors for jean shorts, from dark wash to light. They also have black and white shorts, both perfect colors for the warmer months. So, if you’re hoping to find a pair that may last you a summer or two, definitely pick some up the next time you’re at Target! american eagle View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle) Most of my jean shorts are from American Eagle, and I love them all. Last summer, American Eagle even had a sale for their jean shorts, so keep an eye out for that this year! But, even without the sale, their jean shorts aren’t nearly as expensive as others and manage to last a long time. They don’t shrink in the wash or fade in color, making them perfect in the long run. Their jean shorts are usually my go-to when heading to the beach because they don’t show water stains nearly as prominently as thinner denim does. Even when I’m not going to the beach, their shorts are my favorite for wearing on a hot summer day! pacsun PacSun’s jean shorts have the same vibe as American Eagle, though they’re a little more expensive. Don’t worry, though, because they have plenty of sales to shop throughout the year when you can get them at an inexpensive price! Many of my friends own PacSun jeans, and their jean shorts are almost the exact same (just shorter)! They have many different colors to choose from and a wide variety of styles, fitting perfectly into your summer wardrobe. levi’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by NATALIE JUST PUSATERI (@nataliemariejust) Levi’s jean shorts are the best option for quality on this list. Although they can be very expensive, many people I know have found a pair in thrift stores! According to a few of my friends, their Levi’s have lasted years, both the color and quality staying durable through multiple summers. Not only does Levi’s have exceptional quality, but they also have hundreds of options at their storefront. Whatever rise, length, cut, or color you want, Levi’s has an option for you!

Keep in mind that the five options listed here aren’t the only places to purchase cute and comfortable jean shorts. However, if you’re looking for an easy solution, I recommend trying one of these brands! As summer approaches, they’re wonderful for the beach, a stroll, and any warm setting you can think of.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!