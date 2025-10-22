7 Halloween Costumes To Try Only Using Makeup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is so much fun, but it’s not worth spending hundreds of dollars on costumes for. Also, don’t kid yourself, because even though I tell myself I’m going to wear it again next year, it’s worth it, it’s not. If you’re the same way, I understand you, and this is why I created the ultimate list of makeup costumes for you to choose from!

Buying one massive eyeshadow palette is way more cost-efficient than buying clothes to only wear once. Plus, shopping can be more sustainable. With each of these looks, you can wear an all-black outfit and still be your character. Even if you don’t really know your way around makeup, with practice, it’ll look gorgeous.

tiger Cheetah was a moment during last Halloween’s cycle, but I think some amazing animals deserve recognition, too! The tiger is one of them. They’re adorable, and the orange would look so cute with the black stripes. Ensuring that the stripes shown on the front of the face and outlining your nose will help accentuate the look. Deer View this post on Instagram A post shared by sophie grace (@s.ophiegracee) I’ve been seeing this costume flood my social media because it just looks that good. What makes this makeup look so easy is that you honestly don’t need a colorful eyeshadow palette for it. On your forehead, blend contour first and then add dots of concealer over the ombre. Plus, by adding contour to your nose and concealer as eyeshadow, you transform into Bambi — obviously with a better ending. Medusa This look might be a bit more difficult, but it would look so cool. Basically, baddie makeup, but add green eyeshadow. To enhance the look, you can add a fishnet design and put green eyeshadow over it to add a scaly look around your cheekbones, embodying the snake look. Even though this is just makeup, adding gold accessories and doing your hair in a slick back bun would have you twinning with Medusa. Wednesday Addams This one, you don’t need makeup for, but if you were to wear an all-black outfit with some braids, you’re halfway there. A black dress or even a black shirt and skirt would work with this character. Mainly, I added Wednesday Addams here because you could potentially try Tim Burton’s makeup styles. Creating dark circles, eyebrows drawn up a bit, heavy contour, and heavy eye makeup would be by far the easiest way to achieve a Tim Burton character look. Clown This specific look could go so many different ways in terms of what type of clown you want to be. This could be more of the classic clown, or one like Pennywise from It. The most basic version would be using lipstick on the outer edges of your eyelash curler and imprinting them to make half diamonds over and under your eyes. Afterward, you just fill them with your desired eyeshadow color! jigsaw On theme with a more specific character, Jigsaw from the Saw series would be perfect. Draw spirals in red lip liner on your cheeks, heavy eye makeup, and a bright red light, and you’re complete. To enhance the look, a red bow tie would be perfect, but the spirals on the cheeks are so iconic that you could get away with the absence of other accessories. david bowie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feijoo (@nosoyvanne) The ultimate cool costume award is going to this one. David Bowie is a crazy underrated costume for Halloween, yet very legendary. The lightning bolts are instantly recognizable, so adding other elements to the costume isn’t necessary. If you want to do more, add metallic or silver jewelry. I know anyone would stand out in the best way possible with this look.

I believe that with hard work, anyone could achieve these makeup looks. Yes, some are definitely more difficult than the others, but it’s so helpful when you need a last-minute costume or are in saving mode after buying too many pumpkin spice lattes. Just remember to add lots of setting spray at the end so your masterpiece stays intact. Halloween is a time to be creative, so let yourself show off, especially through makeup!

