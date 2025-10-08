4 Essential Sweat-Proof Makeup Products You Need To Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though it’s already the first week of October, it still feels like I’m walking into a blinding hot sauna every time I go outside. If you love wearing makeup for game days but always end up sweating it off, or you walk to class only to realize your whole makeup routine has disappeared from your face, then this guide is for you! Here are four essential makeup products I use in my routine that help keep my makeup in place, even in the hot sun.

E.L.F. Power Grip Primer

A sweat-proof makeup routine begins even before you put your products on. For my primer, I always use the E.L.F. Power Grip Primer. This is a great option for all skin types, but especially for those with oily skin like me. This primer glides on effortlessly and really does mattify and minimize pores for a smooth finish. After putting my other product on top of this primer, I’ve really noticed how well my makeup stays on.

This product has become a staple in my makeup routine, and I’m always going on a Target run to restock. Since I need to buy new tubes of this primer often, it’s also a huge bonus that it’s only $11. It’s definitely on the more affordable side!

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

When it comes to hot and humid weather, the last thing you want is heavy foundation melting off your face. Usually, when I know I’ll be sweating a lot, I opt for a light skin tint instead. Skin tints are great because they’re lightweight, breathable, and offer just enough coverage to even out those imperfections without feeling like you have layers of foundation caked on your face.

The Summer Fridays Skin Tint is a great option and has become my go-to product for hot days. Not only does it really sink into your skin, but it also leaves a smooth and flawless finish. Although this one is more on the pricey side at $42, it’s definitely worth the investment!

Maybelline Fit Me Setting Powder

To make sure your base doesn’t move a centimeter throughout a hot day, a powder to set everything in place is an essential in my routine. My favorite go-to powder is the Maybelline Fit Me Powder because it actually holds up against sweat. With it only being around $8, it delivers just as well as what you would expect from a much more expensive product. The formula is lightweight but still effective, keeping the shine on your skin under control, even if you’ve been walking around under the sun for hours.

One/Size Setting Spray

My last step that I always do before leaving the house is setting spray. When it comes to really locking in your makeup through sweat and humidity, the ONE/SIZE On ’Til Dawn setting spray is a life essential at this point. This ultra-mattifying spray essentially makes your makeup practically untouchable. It grips onto your skin tint, concealer, blush, etc., and seals them into place — it’s truly a powerhouse.

This product is definitely an investment with it being $32, but it’s worth it all the way. Even though it’s ultra-mattifying, it still allows for that natural glow to shine through and doesn’t dry out your skin. This setting spray is a must when being outside in the hot sun on game days or even when you’re just walking to class.

At the end of the day, sweaty walks and game days don’t stand a chance against this makeup routine. These products will keep you looking flawless and fresh no matter what.

