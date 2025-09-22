6 Fun Activities To Add to Your Fall Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather begins to cool and the leaves start to change their color, you might be looking for some fun activities to do this fall. There are so many ways to make the most of autumn, and you can add them your bucket list!

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

When you think of the fall months, chances are you picture a cute pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and corn mazes. Visiting a pumpkin patch is a staple and definitely an essential activity on your fall bucket list. You'll have a ton of fun picking out the perfect pumpkin and participating in all the other activities at the pumpkin patch. You'll even get to bring home a pumpkin to carve into a jack-o-lantern that will decorate your space and get you ready for Halloween!

Watch a Football Game

One of the most exciting parts of fall is that it also marks the start of football season. Whether you'd rather get dressed up and go to the game to cheer on your team or throw a watch party at home, football games are a must in autumn. Win or lose, football games are always a ton of fun! Watching a game is a great way to feel like you've made the most of your fall semester.

Make Fall-THemed Food and Drinks

There are so many fall food and drink recipes that you can follow as the leaves start to show their bright colors. From DIY pumpkin spice latte recipes to incredible pumpkin pie or cinnamon roll recipes, a quick search online will give you tons of inspiration for your fall baking, cooking, or coffee needs. You could also invite your friends to bake with you and have an incredible time making sweet treats to share. It's also always fun to try to follow a new recipe, and there's no better time of year to try new pumpkin spice or apple cider treats!

Decorate your Living Space

Once you set out your jack-o-lantern, chances are you’ll want to decorate the rest of your space to match the fall vibes, too. There are tons of cute decorations you can find at your local stores, from tiny pumpkin figures and fall signs to wreaths and blankets. If you enjoy arts and crafts, you could also try to make some decorations yourself. There are tons of easy tutorials online that will walk you through making a fall blanket out of repurposed fabric or making your own tiny scarecrow to set out. There are plenty of options for DIY decorations that will help elevate your space for fall!

GO on a hike

One of the best ways to celebrate fall is to go on a hike where you can appreciate all the different colors of the trees, especially since they’re only around for such a short time every year. Whether you’re just taking a walk around your neighborhood or a local park, or going to a nature trail or state park, taking some time to appreciate all of the fall colors is a great way to make the most of the season.

Have a Fall Movie Night