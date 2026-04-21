How To Create a Work Wardrobe From Scratch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No one really prepares you for the moment you get your first internship or job offer and suddenly realize your closet is full of sweatpants, crop tops, and game‑day outfits. College is usually the first time you actually need “adult” clothes, pieces that look professional, feel comfortable, and don’t cost your entire paycheck.

Building a work wardrobe from scratch can feel overwhelming, but it’s actually pretty simple. If you start with the basics, you can easily and quickly build a wardrobe suitable for work.

Old navy

Old Navy is one of the easiest and most affordable places to start. Their basics are cute, comfortable, and good quality.

One good staple piece is the Classic Double-Weave Blazer for $49.99; it’s structured enough to look professional but not stiff or heavy. Pair it with their High-Waisted Pixie Straight Pants, which are usually around $35. Just add a plain shirt from your closet underneath, and you have your first professional outfit.

Black is the safest option if you’re starting from scratch, since it matches everything and always looks clean. Old Navy also has cardigans in every color imaginable, which are perfect for layering over a tank top or short-sleeve shirt. A simple cardigan and straight‑leg pant combo is a perfect combination for any business casual dress code.

princess polly

Princess Polly might not be the first store that comes to mind for work clothes, but it’s actually one of the best places to find tops that can double as work clothes and as daily pieces.

Their Anni Pinstripe Shirt is slightly pricier at $59, but the quality holds up, and it comes in seven different colors if you want to switch things up. It’s very flattering, lightweight, and versatile. Button it all the way up for the office, or only the middle button if you want to wear it outside of work. Princess Polly is the perfect middle ground between the college and work wardrobe.

Banana republic

Banana Republic and Banana Republic Factory are also some great options when you want something a little more elevated.

Their blouses and cardigans tend to have more unique silhouettes and colors. While the prices can be higher, the quality is noticeable, and the pieces last longer. They usually have great promotions running, though, so shopping their sales is the best way to get elevated basics without overspending.

how to style

Once you have a few staple pieces, the next step is figuring out how to style them.

The easiest place to start is with black pants. They go with everything, look instantly professional, and make getting dressed in the morning much easier. A belt can also add a nice touch if you enjoy accessorizing, but it’s not necessary.

For tops, avoid anything too low‑cut, but don’t feel like you need to buy an entirely new wardrobe. Wearing an undershirt or tank top is an easy way to repurpose tops you already own. Layering is your best friend: a tank with a cardigan, a blouse with a blazer, or a button‑down tucked into trousers all work for most business casual environments.

Building a businesslike wardrobe doesn’t always mean losing your personal style. It’s about finding pieces that combine that style with professionalism. With a few affordable staples and some thoughtful styling, you can build a professional wardrobe that works for internships, interviews, and your first real job, without breaking the bank or making you feel unlike yourself.

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