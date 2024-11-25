Winter Essentials You’ll Actually Use From a Floridian

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Winter is right around the corner, and I’m more ready than ever! If you’re looking for essentials that’ll help get you through the cold weather, read on!

Skincare to Keep You Glowing

Cold weather often means dry skin drama. You can start with a good moisturizer like the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion or Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel to keep your skin hydrated — both lock in moisture without being greasy, which is perfect for that Florida “winter” humidity.

For a deeper hydrating boost, The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a must for me. Just a few drops have me glowing all day long! Also, don’t forget about SPF, even in winter! The Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen is a lightweight favorite that won’t leave you feeling sticky.

Bonus: Florida winter is the perfect excuse to break out fun, fruity lip balms. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Gummy Bear is a top pick for soft, plump lips.

Makeup for Chill Vibes

I like my winter makeup to keep me looking fresh without weighing me down. If you feel the same way, swap out your matte foundation for a lightweight formula like Glossier Skin Tint! It’s buildable and dewy, which makes it perfect for those warmer Florida days.

Add a touch of cream blush from Rare Beauty for that natural flush, and add sparkly eyeshadow for a festive touch. ColourPop offers affordable glittery shades that are perfect for adding a little extra shine.

Lastly, if you haven’t hopped on the brown lip liner and gloss trend, girl, what are you waiting for? NYX’s Suede Matte Lip Liner and Fenty Gloss Bomb in “Fenty Glow” will give you that natural, glossy finish that’s been all the rage.

Accessories That Slay

Winter accessories can totally make or break your outfit. First off, don’t underestimate the power of a cozy scarf. Forever 21 has tons of affordable options, and Zara is perfect for those chic oversized scarves. You can also check out Amazon for slouchy, comfortable styles or Urban Outfitters for something a bit trendier.

Chunky gold jewelry is a go-to for adding an edge to your winter outfits. BaubleBar is a great spot for statement earrings and layered necklaces. For a practical yet stylish accessory, a leather tote bag from Madewell is perfect for carrying books and snacks in style. If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, ASOS offers a range of cute canvas totes that work with any outfit.

Layering, But Make It Cute

Florida winter means we need layers that are cute but not too heavy. A good option for chilly mornings is a cozy cardigan. H&M offers oversized styles, and Zara has some sleek wool cardigans perfect for layering.

Throw on a plaid flannel from Target to look preppy, or go for a trendy cropped puffer jacket from Uniqlo to stay warm and stylish. Don’t forget to grab a couple of sweatshirts from SHEIN or Urban Outfitters. Oversized hoodies are great for lounging or layering up when it gets unexpectedly cold. You can pair these with high-waisted jeans or skirts for a cute and comfy look.

Amazon Finds That Deliver

When it comes to Amazon, you can always count on last-minute winter essentials. I’m talking fuzzy socks, cozy blankets, and cute coffee mugs for your PSLs. Amazon also has heated slippers that are total game-changers for those chilly nights in your dorm. Trust me, you’ll thank me later.

Need a good blanket? Go for one of Amazon’s sherpa throws. They’re super soft, affordable, and come in tons of cute colors. If you’re a fan of home decor, you can grab some fairy lights to create a cozy and festive atmosphere in your dorm or apartment.

These essentials will keep you looking cute and feeling cozy no matter what Florida winter throws at you. Stay chic, comfy, and ready for whatever comes next!

