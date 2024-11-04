5 Clothing Items for Layering in Tallahassee’s Erratic Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When the highest temperature on any given day in Tallahassee is in the 80s, and the lowest is in the 50s, it can be hard to curate an outfit that’ll last you the entire day without causing discomfort. Once the sun starts beaming or the wind starts blowing, the ensemble you thought would be a super cute fall fit will seem like a bad idea.

Don’t worry! I have been battling with Tallahassee weather my entire life, so I have compiled a list of the most useful layering tips for dealing with FSU’s fall weather.

Button-Ups View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rous – gabardinas second hand (@rous_moda_sostenible) Throwing on a button-up is the easiest way to ensure you’ll keep warm through your morning commute while not having to suffer through the afternoon heat because you can easily slip it off. Once you warm up, remove the button-up and tie it around your waist. It can’t get much simpler than that! In addition to the convenience, flannels give off a distinctly fall vibe. You can live your rugged lumberjack fantasy. Even short-sleeved button-ups, such as Hawaiian shirts, provide a little extra warmth while being a unique statement piece. So, button-ups are essential for easy layering, whether you want to embrace the fall aesthetic or pretend it’s still summer! Mesh tops View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daria | outfit inspo (@dariafoldes) Besides being less convenient to put on or take off, a long-sleeved mesh top is a phenomenal layering device. If you have a cute tank top you want to wear, but it’s too cold outside, put a mesh top over it; this way, you can display the cuteness of the top underneath while still staying warm. Once the weather inevitably heats up, you can take off this layer and now have a completely new outfit! The number of patterns in this category is almost overwhelming. There’s something out there for any aesthetic. Also, mesh tops are made of a super thin, flexible material, so they’re easy to bundle up in your bag until the sun sets and you need to put them on again. Sweaters View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa (@vanessa.anna) I know sweaters are usually very heavy, but I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t put them on this list. Sweaters are the most adorable pieces of clothing, and it’s so upsetting that we get only two months of wearing them in Tallahassee without drowning in sweat. Starting a fall day with a sweater and taking it off as the day gets warmer should be more normalized. That way, you can immerse yourself in the sweater-weather vibes in the morning and transition into your usual garb in the afternoon. Sweaters deserve to be appreciated, even for only a few hours of each overly warm Tallahassee day. Hoodies View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryjane Ekwelem (@_mjayyyy._) Hoodies are a classic for a reason. They’re easy to put on and take off and super cozy. For a day of relaxation, hoodies are ideal for staying comfortable throughout classes and walking around campus. Despite being an agreeable piece of clothing, hoodies can be stylish when paired with the right undershirt. An easy way to elevate a simple hoodie outfit would be to wear a shirt with an extended neckline (a short-sleeved turtleneck or button-up) under the hoodie, so you have an eye-catching outfit with or without the jacket! Dresses Layering on top of dresses is an uncommon way to keep up with the constantly changing climate. You can put any of the previously listed items and more on top of a dress and create a darling outfit. It’ll look like you’re wearing a top with a cute skirt, and then the temperature will rise, and you can frolic around in your delightful dress! I’ve often used this hack to expand my collection beyond just skirts. Layering tops on top of dresses is an uncomplicated way to create unique outfits, especially in this weather.

With Tallahassee’s unpredictable fall temperatures, building outfits that look good and feel comfortable all day can be challenging — but it doesn’t have to be! By layering smartly, you can make the most of Tallahassee’s fluctuating weather and still show off your fall style.

From the versatile button-up to the timeless hoodie, each piece offers the flexibility to go from cool mornings to warm afternoons. By embracing the art of layering, you’ll be ready to handle whatever Tallahassee throws your way and look great while doing it!

