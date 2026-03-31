5 Ways to Study While Burned Out

Spring break gave me a great taste of what summer is going to be like. With the end of the semester coming around, I find I’m not motivated for this final stretch. I have many methods that can help me stay on course, but they don’t work if I don’t have the drive to complete them. Here are some of the best strategies I’ve found to help me finish the year off strong!
- Scheduled Motivation
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At this point in the semester, deciding to get up and do schoolwork just doesn’t work anymore. It can be hard to pick up your laptop and start working. One way that I combat this is by scheduling the times that I’ll actively work.
For example, if I know I have to study for a test at the end of the week, I make sure to study for that exam from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. every day. By doing this, I stay on track with my studies, and I don’t have to put in the effort to start working since it’s in my schedule.
- Find a New Study Spot
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The first point works even better if you’re working outside of your dorm or apartment. I find that it can be hard to want to do anything productive if your comfy bed or couch is only 10 feet away and doomscrolling requires less effort. Setting those work boundaries only happens outside of my living situation, which allows me to fully turn off my brain once I start relaxing for the evening.
- Phone Down (Literally)
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As someone with a phone addiction, putting my phone away can be the most challenging, as I’m so close to having no responsibilities. I have no self-control and that’s something not even Do Not Disturb can cure.
One thing that I do is let my phone battery die. I use my phone and look at Instagram or TikTok, but once it dies, I open my computer and start working. This takes away having no control over my impulses. It’s even better if you can get your roommate to take away the phone and not give it back after a certain number of hours studying.
- A Sweet Treat for Studying
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Alternatively, I like rewarding myself for work I do, because if I don’t, I’d never do it. Another strategy I like is to get a box of brownie mix, make them, and put them in the oven.
While they’re baking, I do as much studying and learning as I can; usually, it takes an hour. If I focus while the brownies are in the oven, I allow myself to enjoy my sweet treat afterwards.
- Microbreaks go the distance
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Finally, when I have to study for a long time, I like to use the Pomodoro Technique, where I take a five-minute break after each working increment. On my break, I like to walk around, stretch, make a smoothie, or do anything other than use my phone or work. This study method is one of my saviors because it means that you don’t have to keep your brain on for a full study session, since you know there will be a relatively short time until your next break.
At the end of the day, being a student can be incredibly difficult towards the end of a semester. By using these methods, I can stay strong for final exams and maintain a good academic standing. It doesn’t benefit you to let the burnout dictate the final stretch!
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