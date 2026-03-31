5 Ways to Study While Burned Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break gave me a great taste of what summer is going to be like. With the end of the semester coming around, I find I’m not motivated for this final stretch. I have many methods that can help me stay on course, but they don’t work if I don’t have the drive to complete them. Here are some of the best strategies I’ve found to help me finish the year off strong!

Scheduled Motivation

At this point in the semester, deciding to get up and do schoolwork just doesn’t work anymore. It can be hard to pick up your laptop and start working. One way that I combat this is by scheduling the times that I’ll actively work. For example, if I know I have to study for a test at the end of the week, I make sure to study for that exam from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. every day. By doing this, I stay on track with my studies, and I don’t have to put in the effort to start working since it’s in my schedule.

Find a New Study Spot

View this post on Instagram The first point works even better if you’re working outside of your dorm or apartment. I find that it can be hard to want to do anything productive if your comfy bed or couch is only 10 feet away and doomscrolling requires less effort. Setting those work boundaries only happens outside of my living situation, which allows me to fully turn off my brain once I start relaxing for the evening.

Phone Down (Literally)

As someone with a phone addiction, putting my phone away can be the most challenging, as I’m so close to having no responsibilities. I have no self-control and that’s something not even Do Not Disturb can cure. One thing that I do is let my phone battery die. I use my phone and look at Instagram or TikTok, but once it dies, I open my computer and start working. This takes away having no control over my impulses. It’s even better if you can get your roommate to take away the phone and not give it back after a certain number of hours studying.

A Sweet Treat for Studying

Microbreaks go the distance