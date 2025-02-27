Need Help Locking In? 5 Ways To Achieve a Productive Study Environment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Many changes come with college. New people, new environments, and new responsibilities leave a lot up to chance. One of the hardest parts of the transition to college is learning how to study and manage your time for yourself. My key to success was starting with my study space.

analyze the space

While there’s a notable lack of space in college dorms and apartments, I did some things to help streamline the space. When I was just getting started, I took a long look at the room I could work in and how I needed the space to work. Was there space for makeup, food, or just for school? Making this decision made defining and organizing the space easier. I wanted my space to be as clear as possible, with defined spots for technology and notes or textbooks. When I came up short on space, I tried to make use of desk hutches, carts, organizers, and shelves to spread out vertically. If your desk doesn’t come with a hutch, any smaller shelf from Amazon or a thrift store could be a great substitute. Organizing necessities and minimizing clutter can also help relieve stress and inspire focus. As cute as desk decorations are, avoiding clutter helped me ease some of the craziness that came with schoolwork and studying.

Find a study strategy

Beyond the physical space, finding the best study strategy takes time. I started with a list categorizing assignments, appointments, and other priorities in a way that allowed me to see and make time for as much as I could. Calendars, to-do lists, and planners all give a space to plan out your time and make the transition to college much less stressful. I was able to synch my scheduled classes and events to the calendar on my phone, which was especially helpful when first figuring out class and meeting schedules. Some schools use learning systems with calendars, like Canvas, that can be integrated with Apple or Google phones. I’ve also seen many classmates try their hand at paper planners, but if those seem too rigid, online stores sell cute planner pads without numbered days that allow for flexibility.

use planning tools

Managing classes and time is one of the hardest things about transitioning to college. Part of making this easier is using the tools available through school or other resources. Before classes started, I took time out of my summer to think about what worked and what didn’t. Note-taking styles and strategies can change how you interact with your classes and how hard studying is. Popular styles like Cornell Notes or bullet journal styles can be adapted to specific styles and needs.

incorporate timing techniques

Along with different note-taking styles, I thought about how the timing of my study habits helped. Some students focus best on breaks and could make excellent use of the Pomodoro method. Apps like Notion, websites, podcasts, and YouTube videos can time your studies for you, so all you must do is click in. I focus well when I work in one continuous session. Either way, I found that breaks and snacks are important in keeping focus and motivation up.

find the perfect playlist