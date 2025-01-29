5 Ways To Make the Most Out of Your Next Whole Foods Run

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Saturday shopping trips are my favorite weekly recurring event. Partly because I’m obsessed with roaming health store aisles but also because I get a Whole Foods coffee and have a challenge to save more on groceries than last week.

Whole Foods (WF) often has a reputation as an Erewhon adjacent or a grocery store for hippies with ample money to spare. But, as a college student who prioritizes affordable wellness, WF has become my ride-or-die grocery store. Here are a few ways I maximize my Saturday grocery runs and some tips to romanticize the mundane act of grocery shopping.

Shop with a friend This is totally optional, but I find my mood is greatly elevated when I have company with me. Jumping in the car and listening to music while driving down Monroe Street is an event my friend and I look forward to each week. Although, going alone is just as therapeutic; just my coffee, headphones, and shopping cart full of goodies. grab a beverage before you shop View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whole Foods Market (@wholefoods) As a coffee shop connoisseur, I have to admit that my favorite place to get coffee in Tallahassee is a grocery store. In tandem with being the cheapest option for caffeine, I can confirm the brown butter latte that went viral in 2023 is one of the better iced coffees you can find locally. The default cup size has three shots of espresso, contrary to the two that many coffee shop recipes call for, making it perfect for girls who love the taste of strong coffee. The cherry on the cake? The syrups used in their drinks are made with cane sugar and without artificial flavors or preservatives! Other seasonal flavors that often make appearances are the date cardamom latte, pumpkin spice latte, and s’mores latte. The cafe also offers matcha and protein smoothies. So, before you jump into your weekly groceries, grab something to accompany you down the aisles! Check the weekly sales in advance Like I said, I love to save. Despite what people believe about Whole Foods being overpriced, I find that when strategic, my health and wallet can come to a crossroads. Sales change every week, so checking and making a shopping list in advance is a good idea. On the WF site, there’s a weekly sales tab where you can browse the sales in categories such as produce, dairy and eggs, meat, pantry essentials, frozen foods, etc. Don’t worry if you forget to check! Discounted items are set up at the end of the aisles and labeled with bright yellow tags throughout the store. If you or someone you know has an Amazon Prime account, you’re eligible for all the sales with the phone number linked to the account. Stop by the hot bar and bakery View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whole Foods Market (@wholefoods) I can’t write about maximizing a trip to Whole Foods without mentioning the hot bar and bakery. Whether you need a quick lunch, dinner, or homework snack, the hot bar is a convenient option for those of us on the go. They offer a rotating menu that caters to diverse tastes and dietary needs, from global dishes like curry and stir-fry to comfort foods like mac and cheese and soups. The bakery is also a great place to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pastry cases of sweets, macaroons, cakes, and bread make this section of the store girl-heaven! Bring some homework While it sounds a little odd to study in a grocery store, objectively, it’s perfect. WF has tables along the front of the store, on the side, and outside, and with endless access to food and caffeine, you can kill two birds with one stone. Shopping and homework are done!

With the stress of school, friends, assignments, and college living, it sometimes slips our minds to slow down and enjoy the motions. Grocery shopping has become a weekly ritual for me to prioritize myself, choose foods that will nourish me for the following week, and enjoy a simple task.

I hope you’re inspired to slow down and romanticize your next shopping trip, taking the time to appreciate the little things, like the colors of fresh produce, the aromas of baked goods, or simply the satisfaction of selecting ingredients that fuel your body and mind.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!