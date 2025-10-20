Witches Brew and Boo-Ze: Drinks to Make for Your Halloween Get-Together

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real, Halloween isn’t just about the costumes, candy, and Insta-worthy decorations. The drinks are what really bring the party to life (or back from the dead). Whether you’re throwing a full-on party or chilling with your girls in your comfiest skeleton PJs, these spooky, sweet, and slightly chaotic drinks will make sure everyone’s sipping in style.

Vodka Cranberry Blood Bags

If you want your drinks to give off major vampire vibes at your Halloween party, then these drinks are perfect. Amazon sells fake blood bag cups that add the cutest (and creepiest) twist to any Halloween get-together. One that was a huge hit at my party last year was filling the blood bags with vodka cranberry drinks; it seriously looked like guests were sipping actual blood, vampire-style, and it’s so easy to make.

First things first, let’s grab those ingredients. All you need is cranberry juice and vodka. That’s it! If you’re going for a mocktail moment, a Shirley Temple is such a cute option (just grenadine and Sprite). Make your drink as strong or sweet as you’d like, then use the syringe that comes with the bags to fill each one up. Do this for as many as you need and voilà, you’re ready to serve your guests a vampire’s delight.

Jell-o Syringe Shots

Do you want to lean into those mad scientist and spooky doctor vibes? Jell-O syringe shots are such a fun touch. While some of us are used to the classic little Jell-O shot cups (and awkwardly scooping around the edges with our pinkies), syringe shots are way easier and way more fun. Plus, they’re adorable for any Halloween party spread.

Start by grabbing some plastic syringes from Amazon. I’ve found that the 20 milliliter ones work perfectly. Then, choose your favorite Jell-O colors. I love neon green, deep red, or purple because they look like potions or fake blood. Make the Jell-O shots as you normally would: dissolve the Jell-O packet in boiling water and then stir in a cup of your chosen liquor. For a non-alcoholic version, just swap the liquor with another cup of water. Once it’s all mixed, fill each syringe to the line, pop them in the fridge, and let them set for about three hours. After that, you’ve got the most fun, spooky Jell-O shots ready to go.

Witches Brew (Jungle Juice)

Jungle juice is already a college party classic, but when Halloween rolls around, it’s time to give it a magical makeover and turn it into “Witches Brew.” Grab a big punch bowl (or if you’re feeling extra festive, a plastic cauldron) and pick your poison. Vodka is a classic, but honestly, any alcohol works depending on your vibe!

To make it festive, go for juices in fun, vibrant colors like bright red fruit punch, neon green limeade, or electric blue sports drinks. Just pour in your chosen drinks and booze, stir it all together, and boom, your party potion is ready. To make it extra magical, add a pinch of edible glitter so it sparkles like a real potion. This drink is always a fan favorite because it’s low effort, serves a crowd, and guests can refill whenever they want.

Butterbeer

Butterbeer is the perfect cozy fall drink, especially for a chill girls’ night in or a Harry Potter movie marathon. Imagine snuggling up with blankets, fall candles burning, your comfiest hoodie on, and a frothy glass of Butterbeer in hand. Literal perfection.

Here’s what you’ll need: cream soda, butter extract, caramel extract, heavy whipping cream, butterscotch topping, and powdered sugar. Start by whipping the heavy cream until stiff peaks form (a hand mixer makes this super quick). Blend in some butterscotch topping and powdered sugar to sweeten it up; this is going to be your magical whipped topping. Then, in a pitcher, mix the cream soda with a splash of butter and caramel extracts. Pour it into your glasses, spoon or pipe the whipped topping on top, and serve immediately. It’s sweet, creamy, and tastes like fall in a cup.

Want to spice it up a little? Add caramel vodka; it pairs perfectly. This one’s a must for cozy October or November nights with your besties.

Apple Martinis

Apple martinis are giving crisp leaves, oversized scarves, and orchard core vibes. Seriously, these are so fun for fall, and you can even do a caramel version for an extra sweet treat.

Let’s start with the classic apple martini. Grab your shaker, fill it with ice, and add vodka, cloudy apple juice, fresh lemon juice, and a splash of maple syrup. Shake it until the outside of the shaker feels nice and frosty, then strain into a glass and enjoy this crisp, refreshing cocktail that tastes like fall in a sip.

For something sweeter and a bit more decadent, try a caramel apple martini. First, dip the rim of your glass in caramel sauce, then into a plate of sugar, which gives it such a cute and sparkly edge. In your shaker, add apple cider and caramel vodka, shake it up with ice, and strain into your glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or even a thin apple slice if you want to be fancy. When I’ve made this for my friends, they’ve always asked for seconds… and thirds. It tastes like biting into a caramel apple fresh from the orchard!

DIY Drink Station

Whether your guests are dressed as witches, doctors, firefighters, or Victoria’s Secret angels, everyone has their own favorite party potion. That’s where a DIY drink station saves the night. It’s cute, interactive, and makes sure everyone’s sipping something they enjoy.

Set out an adorable little bar with mixers like juice, lemonade, and soda, along with a few alcohol options. Let your guests mix and match to create their own spooky signature drinks. Make it even more fun by adding bowls of lime wedges, sugar, and Tajín for rimming glasses. Toss in some Halloween candy garnishes, gummy worms, eyeball candies, and even candy corn. Let your friends channel their inner mad scientist and mix up their own delicious concoctions. It’s part drink, part activity, and totally Instagram-worthy.

Whether you’re dancing to “Monster Mash” in a crowded living room or having a chill night in with movies and friends, these drinks are here to help you serve fall vibes and cocktails this Halloween. Don’t stress about making everything perfect, just light some candles, cue up the playlist, and have fun with it. The best parties always have a little chaos and a lot of laughter. Cheers, witches!

