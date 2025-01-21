5 Tips for Achieving the Perfect Solo Date

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Solo dates are so much fun when you have an idea of what you want to do, but coming up with an itinerary is the hard part. Should you go out for food or make your own? What shops should you go to if you want to shop? Should you paint or read in a park? There are just so many questions that need to be asked and answered about planning the perfect solo date. If you’re not used to it, it can be intimidating the first time you go out alone.

I remember the first time I wanted to go out by myself. I had to force myself just to do it because waiting around for people to go with you just wastes time and opportunities. I had many solo days while studying abroad in London. There was just so much to see and to do, and I wanted to see as much of it as possible. So, with that, I feel I have some expertise in the art of planning the perfect solo date. Here are my five tips:

Put on a cute outfit View this post on Instagram A post shared by OOTD Magazine (@ootdmagazine) The perfect solo date starts at home. Once you get up, whatever time works best for you, start off with a little self-care. Put on your favorite playlist, do your skincare, and pick out an outfit that makes you feel good. The key to a good day is liking what you put on. It can be whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and practical to you. I know whenever I feel like I put at least a little more effort than I usually do, I just feel so pretty, and that’s the best way to start the day. get a drink to start your day View this post on Instagram A post shared by jo/joanna • NYC foodie (@chungeats) Nothing starts a good solo date like the perfect drink. Whether it’s from your favorite coffee shop or you make it yourself, I think having your favorite drink is the perfect way to start the day. I’m very partial to starting my day with a nice iced matcha latte (I even have the matcha tea sets), and not to toot my own horn or anything, but out of all the places I’ve tried in Tallahassee, I like the way I make it the best. However, if you’re not really into coffee or matcha, you can never go wrong with a smoothie or a nice cup of tea. If you need a smoothie recommendation, I love the one I’ve been making for a while. The recipe includes mixed berries, pineapple, and mango with a splash of apple juice and a little honey. I cannot recommend it enough, and it’s truly so versatile! Whatever drink you choose, just make sure it’s something you love that’ll keep you energized for the day ahead. Plan what you want to do View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Love (@modernlove.co) Solo dates are all about exploration and finding what you like to do. It could be trying a new hiking trail, going to that pottery painting store you’ve been seeing online, or even just setting up a picnic in the park and reading your favorite book. My next perfect solo date activity will be making my own perfume. I’m not sure where I’d find an experience like that, but just imagine making your own signature scent! If you’re maybe looking for a chiller activity, creating your own double feature day at the movie theater could be so cute. Just pick two movies you’ve been dying to see and watch them back-to-back. Treat yourself to lunch I know it can be nerve-wracking sitting down alone at a table to eat, but in the wise words of Carrie Bradshaw, just “take that fear to lunch.” You’re going to work up an appetite during the day and treat yourself to your favorite food on the menu! If you’re picnicking outside, you can pack a bag with a meal you love or maybe pick up a takeout order and enjoy it outside. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can go to your favorite restaurant or one you’ve been meaning to try and request a table for one. I know that’s scary, and the first time I did it, I thought everyone was judging me, but I had a great time. It was when I was studying abroad and on a trip to Bath, and I found the best Italian restaurant (I wish I could remember the name). The staff was so sweet, and I had a really nice meal while I read. I realized that dining alone wasn’t as scary as I thought it’d be. Put that fear aside and go for it; you’ll probably get a good meal out of it, too! enjoy your own company Whatever you do on your solo date, the biggest and most important aspect (at least to me) is to enjoy spending time with yourself. It’s so easy to get caught up in life and not make time to enjoy the things you love, but taking yourself out on a date alone can really remind you of the things that make you happy.

I hope these tips were helpful in the planning of your perfect solo day. So, get out there and seize the day; you never know what could happen!

