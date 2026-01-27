5 Survival Hacks To Master a Florida “Winter”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing sucks the soul out of a peaceful morning like waking up for your 8 a.m. class, only to discover that it’s 30 degrees outside and you have to walk to the other side of campus. The floor is cold, your bed is warm, and every time you leave your room, you’re gearing up for a winter hike.

Moving from Miami to Tallahassee, Florida, was the greatest climate shock during my freshman year. As someone who’s never owned a puffer jacket, FSU’s snow day in 2025 taught me the most important Spring semester survival hack: how to master Florida’s bipolar “winter.”

LAYERS, LAYERS, LAYERS View this post on Instagram During the wintertime in Florida, you can be freezing in the morning and sweating by lunch. Wearing layers is crucial to staying warm while adapting to whatever temperature the weather has in store. I prefer to wear too many layers rather than not enough. I’d rather be toasty in the morning and then peel off each layer as the day goes on. Start with a simple base that can range from a T-shirt to a thermal long-sleeve, depending on the morning temperature. From there, you can add a sweater, hoodie, rain jacket, or even a puffer. Always check the weather for the entire day, though, in case it suddenly becomes 70 degrees or even snows! KEEP YOUR SKIN HYDRATED View this post on Instagram Carrying around a little tube of Aquaphor or Vaseline has been a true game-changer for me. I’m pretty sure I’ve collected over 20 lip products scattered across my purses, pockets, and backpack. As someone with eczema, I’m also constantly taking moisturizer wherever I go. My hands and face always dry out when January arrives, so I’ve found that just a little lotion goes a long way. OPT FOR HOT INSTEAD OF ICED View this post on Instagram Like Adam Driver, never underestimate the power of good soup! In all seriousness, though, soup, tea, or anything steaming can truly make your day when the weather is unbearably cold. A Starbucks hot chai and a Panera Bread tomato soup have been my go-tos this winter. The ultimate tip: taking your hot tea or coffee to-go is a great alternative to hand warmers. STOCK UP FOR SICK DAYS View this post on Instagram Unfortunately, that unexplainable cough and never-ending runny nose are unavoidable in the winter. Moving from the cold outside to a toasty inside always makes my nose run. Before I get to that dreaded moment where I can’t claw my way out of bed because I’m too sick, I try to buy all my illness essentials. Cough drops, fever-reducing medicine, a thermometer, canned soup, tea, and tissues never fail to bring me back to life during the flu season. I also try my best not to push myself too hard during these times. Sometimes, rallying for a night out isn’t worth it when I have class tomorrow morning, and it’s shivering outside. STAY SOCIAL View this post on Instagram The winter weather can make me want to retreat to my bedroom. However, sometimes, making plans is exactly what I need to combat the creeping seasonal depression. Plans don’t necessarily have to include going out, though. Watching a movie, playing board games, and making crafts are my favorite ways to spend a Friday night with friends without braving the cold.

Winter is rough, and it can be especially difficult when it’s your first time away from home. Finding new habits helps me keep myself warm and my spirits high during the spring semester. With a little flexibility and self-care, winter for me has become less about surviving and more about settling into a new routine.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!