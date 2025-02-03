Snow in Tallahassee? A Rare And Magical Event for FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Any Florida resident is used to school or work being canceled for extreme weather. From hurricanes, high winds, and torrential rain, Florida students will miss an average of 20 days of school every year due to weather — but for snow? Now that’s a rarity.

Snow in North Florida is so rare that this phenomenon occurs only every 10 to 20 years. However, this year, Florida was certainly not expecting to receive more snow in two days than Alaska has this entire winter season. Between the late hours of Jan. 21 and the early morning of Jan. 22, Florida got between six to eight inches of snowfall. The blanket of snow left roads and sidewalks covered for days. This unexpected weather also broke the 130-year-old record of total snowfall in the area.

This rare winter surprise was exciting for FSU students, but not the first time in the school’s long history that snow had fallen. Though only on a handful of occasions throughout history, it remains a once-in-a-generation spectacle. So, just how many times has Tallahassee seen snow, and could it happen again soon?

Florida’s first and most notable record of snowfall is The Great Blizzard of 1899. On Feb. 13, 1899, a massive arctic high arrived in Florida, bringing the coldest temperatures ever recorded in Florida (negative two degrees Fahrenheit in Tallahassee) and measurable snow.

In March 1954, there was also some notable snowfall in the area, but nothing was compared to The Great Blizzard. The December 1989 snowstorm left a lasting impression, bringing nearly two inches of snow to the city and causing power outages and road closures. Before this January, the most recent occurrence of snow in Tallahassee was a light dusting across the city in 2018.

While an exciting and once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for Florida residents, Tallahassee and the rest of North Florida was not built for snow. Following the snowfall this year, it left in its wake nearly two inches of sleet and ice on roads.

More northern states prepare for winter months with routine road salting; however, Florida, unaccustomed to winter weather, lacked the infrastructure to handle the icy aftermath. Roads became dangerously slick, leading to closures and delays across the city.

For FSU students, the snowstorm was equally thrilling and chaotic. Some took to social media to document the rare sight, while others ventured outside to experience their first real snowfall. Snowball fights and hastily built snowmen popped up across campus, adding to the event’s novelty. However, the ice-covered roads and sidewalks lead to a week of missed classes.

So, could Tallahassee see another snowfall soon? While history suggests it may be another decade or two before snow returns, this year’s extreme weather serves as a reminder that Florida’s climate, though typically warm, is full of surprises.

Whether it’s another blizzard or just a light dusting, one thing is sure — if snow falls in Tallahassee again, FSU students will be ready to make the most of it!

