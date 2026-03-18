5 Small Beauty Hacks That Make a Difference

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to makeup and beauty routines, sometimes the smallest changes can make the biggest difference. You don’t need an hour-long routine or a huge collection of makeup to improve your look. Sometimes, what you need are just a few techniques that’ll make your products last longer, apply better, and elevate your look! Makeup is a form of art — and it, too, takes skill.

Over time, I’ve picked up a few tricks that’ve really changed how my makeup has turned out. These are some simple hacks that can vamp up your makeup that you may not have known about!

Warm Up Your Concealer View this post on Instagram One of the first things I do after putting on my moisturizer is apply my concealer to the palm of my hand. It’s such an easy trick, and by doing this, the warmth from your skin slightly softens the formula, which makes your concealer easier to blend and helps it melt into your face. Now, I’m guilty of this, but if you’re worried about forgetting about what you’ve left on your palm and getting concealer everywhere, there are other methods! Applying other liquid-based makeup to the back of your hand can achieve the same effect, and it can also help you control how much product you use. It’s such a small change, but I’ve found that it genuinely makes under-eye concealer look so much smoother and more natural. Use a Damp Sponge If you use a makeup sponge for blending your foundation or concealer, make sure you get it damp first! Running your makeup sponge or beauty blender under the sink for a couple of seconds helps your whole routine in the long run. Dampening your sponge allows the product to blend smoothly and prevents the applicator from absorbing too much makeup. Sometimes, the reason you’re getting uneven coverage or streaks from your makeup isn’t on you, but it’s your sponge soaking up the product. This trick is especially helpful if you want a more natural, “no makeup-makeup” look, rather than a glam, heavy-looking foundation. Apply Products in Thin Layers View this post on Instagram It may be tempting to apply all the products you plan to use in one go, especially if you’re in a rush. If you’ve got time, layering products in thin amounts actually creates a smoother result. Think of makeup like a watercolor painting; you have to layer the paint and let it dry for the best effect. I’ve found that this is especially important for your base products, like your foundation. Applying your makeup in thin layers allows better adhesion, reduces the risk of separating or creasing, and helps your look stay together throughout the day. You can always add more product, but removing too much is a lot harder! Tap Your Makeup Another technique you can utilize that makes a huge difference is how you blend your makeup. The next time you go to drag your brush or sponge across your face to put on your makeup, try tapping the product into your skin. I’m back to using painting jargon again, but doing a stippling motion (a light, rapid tapping or dabbing) can help your makeup blend more seamlessly than wiping it across your face. This also helps your foundation or other products settle onto your skin better, giving it a nice, smooth finish. Setting Spray Between Layers View this post on Instagram A trick I’ve seen many makeup artists use and tried for myself is using a setting spray between layers of makeup. Instead of waiting until you’ve finished your look, try lightly misting your face with setting spray between the steps of your routine. Even applying setting spray to your sponge or brush would help. Apply skin moisturizer and primer. Spray. Put on foundation and concealer. Spray. Finish off with your blush and contour. Spray. This helps “lock in” your base and make everything last much longer, especially during long days of classes or events.

Growing up, I definitely had to learn makeup the hard way. I never expected that makeup would be more about how to apply it than what you’re using. Sometimes all it takes is a few tiny hacks and a little bit of experimentation to find what works best for you.

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