5 Products to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Are you in need of new beauty products for your hair and skin? Does your makeup start running by the time you walk to your first class? Well, you’ve come to the right place. As someone passionate about beauty and makeup for as long as I could remember, here are some of my favorite items I’ve used to help tame my hair and avoid embarrassing makeup moments.

too faced better than sex waterproof mascara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salomé Baker (@salomevail) You’ve probably already heard of the Better Than Sex mascara, but the waterproof version is the true game-changer. This hourglass-shaped brush not only doubles the size of your eyelashes but also volumizes and thickens them. One of its biggest perks? It has never run down my face, even when I sweat. Personally, I’ve worn this mascara to the beach, pool, and even during workouts, and it’s never failed me. Through summer heat and sunny walks around campus, this product has become my ultimate go-to. A little tip from me: If you purchase this mascara, make sure to also buy makeup wipes because it won’t wash off with cleanser alone. You can buy this at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, or other beauty retailers.

kiehl’s rare earth deep pore cleansing masque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiehl's Indonesia (@kiehlsid) I think this face mask is one of the best out there. Made with ingredients sourced from the Amazon River, like white clay, it’s meant to deeply cleanse the skin and get into all those pesky little pores that cause oil buildup and breakouts. Since I began using this product, it’s helped clear up my acne and overall has made my skin feel so much cleaner. It’s gentle, paraben and fragrance-free, and is also a cute idea to use for a girl’s night in. This product, like the mascara, can be purchased at Sephora, Ulta, or other beauty retailers for $26.

kiehl’s silk groom serum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEW AND PRELOVED (@jubil.shop) This is yet another Kiehl’s product that has absolutely saved me as someone who is prone to frizzy hair, especially during hot and humid summers. This serum is lightweight but works like magic. With ingredients like vitamin E, sesame oil, and sunflower oil, it keeps your hair looking smooth and healthy. I recommend that you make sure to apply it to the ends of your hair to avoid an oily scalp. Another tip: I use this serum after styling my hair with a blow dryer or flat iron, and it’s always yielded me the best results. This product can also be purchased in beauty retailers for a price of $26.

glossier balm dotcom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudi Berry (@therudiberry) Glossier’s Balm Dotcom is one of my all-time favorite makeup products. It comes in many different shades like black cherry, coconut, espresso, and rose. Personally, rose has never failed me, and it always leaves my lips looking and feeling so smooth, with a hint of dark pink. It’s made with ingredients like castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin to nourish and moisturize the lips. Sold at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and other stores for $16, it’s relatively inexpensive for the quality and longevity of wear you can get from it.

