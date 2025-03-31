5 Low Maintenance Hobbies To Try for Those Who Can’t Seem To Stick to Any

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Starting a hobby can be difficult because many of them take up time, money, and attention. Adding something to a busy college life can be difficult, especially if it requires lots of energy. However, hobbies are a great way to decompress after a long week and to exercise your brain in a way it’s not typically used. Here are five low-maintenance hobbies that require little to no effort at all!

Cooking

Cooking may seem like a super expensive, time-consuming hobby, but in reality, it can be super fun and cheap. Recipes for anything you can think of, like pasta, tacos, burgers, steak, and so much more, can be found on all corners of the internet, including video recipes on Instagram and TikTok. This can also be a great way to use your brain in a new way and enjoy a delicious meal! With so many simple, affordable recipes available, you can get creative in the kitchen without breaking the bank!

photography

@mattyloucas Shot on iPhone 🤝 #photography #travelphotography #smartphonephotography #smartphonephotographer #shotoniphone #shotoniphonedaily ♬ original sound – Matty Loucas Photography is a great hobby for people who want to find a creative outlet. There’s no need for a fancy camera because beautiful photos can be taken with a cell phone or digital camera. Photography is the perfect hobby for anyone inspired by nature, architecture, people, or the present moment. You can also experiment with different styles, from candid shots to artistic compositions, and overall find what excites you most. Editing apps make it easy to enhance your photos, adding a personal touch to every shot. If you want to bring your friends into it, gather them for a photoshoot! Perfect for a little good old-fashioned dress-up!

Journaling

There are so many ways to journal! Going old-school with a notebook or using an app can be the perfect way to get your feelings out or de-stress after a long day. Plus, it can help you be creative, express your thoughts, and even track personal growth over time. It can also be a fun way to document memories, from daily highlights to big life moments you’ll want to look back on. Whether it’s a gratitude list, a brain dump, or creative storytelling, journaling is a simple yet powerful habit to incorporate into your routine.

Walking

@monetzamoraa Hot girl walks are the ultimate boost for not only your body, but your mind & soul as well 💗 Incorporating #hgw into my daily routine has had a huge impact to my overall health & well being. If there’s one thing you can do for your body today & everyday is have a nice (30 min) walk. 💕 #hgw #hotgirlwalk #pilateslife #pilatesgirl #wellnesslifestyle #wellnessgoals #wellnessgirly #healthylifestyle #healthyhabits ♬ MAIN ATTRACTION – EVA Now, this might seem like a boring hobby, but walks have been proven to reduce anxiety and improve your mood. It’s also one of the easiest ways to stay active because this hobby requires nothing but your two legs. Walking in silence can help you connect with nature and your surroundings, but honestly, that sometimes ruins your motivation. Walk with your favorite playlist for a great way to turn a simple exercise into a fun, engaging activity. Walking with a good soundtrack can be a great way to channel your inner diva, so grab your sneakers, put on your headphones, and hit that hot girl walk!

Puzzles