5 Low Maintenance Hobbies To Try for Those Who Can’t Seem To Stick to Any

Starting a hobby can be difficult because many of them take up time, money, and attention. Adding something to a busy college life can be difficult, especially if it requires lots of energy. However, hobbies are a great way to decompress after a long week and to exercise your brain in a way it’s not typically used. Here are five low-maintenance hobbies that require little to no effort at all!
- Cooking
-
Cooking may seem like a super expensive, time-consuming hobby, but in reality, it can be super fun and cheap. Recipes for anything you can think of, like pasta, tacos, burgers, steak, and so much more, can be found on all corners of the internet, including video recipes on Instagram and TikTok.
This can also be a great way to use your brain in a new way and enjoy a delicious meal! With so many simple, affordable recipes available, you can get creative in the kitchen without breaking the bank!
- photography
-
Photography is a great hobby for people who want to find a creative outlet. There’s no need for a fancy camera because beautiful photos can be taken with a cell phone or digital camera. Photography is the perfect hobby for anyone inspired by nature, architecture, people, or the present moment.
You can also experiment with different styles, from candid shots to artistic compositions, and overall find what excites you most. Editing apps make it easy to enhance your photos, adding a personal touch to every shot. If you want to bring your friends into it, gather them for a photoshoot! Perfect for a little good old-fashioned dress-up!
- Journaling
-
There are so many ways to journal! Going old-school with a notebook or using an app can be the perfect way to get your feelings out or de-stress after a long day. Plus, it can help you be creative, express your thoughts, and even track personal growth over time.
It can also be a fun way to document memories, from daily highlights to big life moments you’ll want to look back on. Whether it’s a gratitude list, a brain dump, or creative storytelling, journaling is a simple yet powerful habit to incorporate into your routine.
- Walking
-
Now, this might seem like a boring hobby, but walks have been proven to reduce anxiety and improve your mood. It’s also one of the easiest ways to stay active because this hobby requires nothing but your two legs. Walking in silence can help you connect with nature and your surroundings, but honestly, that sometimes ruins your motivation.
Walk with your favorite playlist for a great way to turn a simple exercise into a fun, engaging activity. Walking with a good soundtrack can be a great way to channel your inner diva, so grab your sneakers, put on your headphones, and hit that hot girl walk!
- Puzzles
-
Puzzles are great for girls who enjoy challenging themselves in a low-stress environment. There are dozens of inexpensive puzzles in the aisles of Walmart or Target, ranging from simple 500-piece sets to intricate 1,000-piece masterpieces.
There are also puzzle apps for girls who prefer to keep things digital. You can also differ from the typical jigsaw style and play different brain-teasing games. No matter the style, puzzles are a great way to unwind and keep your mind sharp.
Incorporating a low-maintenance hobby into your routine is a great way to unwind, stay creative, and boost your mental well-being without adding stress to your already busy schedule. Whether it’s snapping photos, cooking a new dish, or going for a walk, these hobbies are simple yet rewarding ways to enhance your daily life. So, pick one (or more!) and enjoy the fun, relaxing break they bring to your routine.
