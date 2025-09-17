5 Homemade Crafts to Decorate Your Space

Garlands are a great way to liven up a wall with fun textures, colors, and patterns. They’re versatile and easy to make, and you can layer them for a cute maximalist look. For smaller garlands, use fishing wire as the base, and for larger garlands, use twine or string.

Origami Garlands

To begin, cut the fishing wire to the desired length. If you’re not eyeballing the length like I did, I’d recommend starting with 48 inches so you can always cut more off if you decide that it’s too long.

Next, you can use origami paper, or if you’re on a strict budget, cut printer paper or construction paper into 6×6-inch squares. Then fold them into your desired creature or shape. Swans, hearts, stars, if you can name it, there’s an online tutorial on how to fold it. Create enough paper creatures to evenly stretch across the string.

If you find you’re struggling with this step, you can use beads to fill the space between each folded paper. This way, you can save time and energy (and your sanity… origami is undoubtedly challenging).

Poke holes into the origami and string the fishing wire through. You can do this any way you please, depending on how you want the garland to hang.

Orange Garlands

For this garland, you’ll need to use a thicker base. I suggest using twine, since it has more of a vintage charm and holds up better over time, but you can use yarn if you want. Cut orange slices one-eighth-inch thick and press the slices onto a paper towel to dry up any excess juice. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and spread the slices evenly across a baking sheet. Bake for three hours and flip each slice after an hour and a half.

After the slices cool, you can poke holes in them to thread the twine through. You can also add pinecones or wooden beads to add some more earthy vibes. If you’ve properly dried out the orange slices, you won’t have to worry about molding or rotting over time.

Fabric Garlands

If you’re looking for a garland that takes significantly less time and effort than the first two, you’re in luck! This garland is simple, straightforward, and doesn’t cost you your marbles. Look for old dishrags, towels, jeans, and T-shirts you’re okay with cutting up. If you don’t have any, you can go to any fabric or craft store and get free swatches.

Cut your fabric into one-inch-wide strips of varying lengths, making sure you have enough length to double-knot the piece twice, with some left over. Use twine and tie the pieces of fabric onto the twine. As simple as that, you’ll have a frilly, multi-textured garland made from those outlandish Goodwill T-shirts you thought you’d never figure out how to style.