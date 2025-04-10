Decorate Your Dorm With These 5 Simple DIY’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In a college dorm or apartment, finding ways to decorate your space that won’t break the bank can be difficult. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can make your own decor with discarded items you probably already have. These quick and easy crafts are tons of fun to create and will leave you with super cute items to spruce up your dorm or apartment!

crayon candles Lots of people have packs of old crayons sitting around that they’ll never use again. You can repurpose these by melting them down to create colorful candles. Start by removing all the paper wrappers, which can be made easier by soaking them in water first. Then, melt the crayons in the oven or microwave and pour the wax into your chosen container with a wick, which you can find at a craft store. You can also use molds to create candles in fun shapes that’ll surely brighten up your dorm or apartment! flower arrangements View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirelle Stoor (@blomsterdesignbymirelle) Flowers are a staple of any room. With this in mind, there are lots of ways to create a flower arrangement that’ll last for a long time and still achieve the effect of a beautiful bouquet. One option is to buy individual fake flowers from a craft store, making your colorful bouquet that can reflect your favorite colors or flowers. You can also use construction or tissue paper to make paper flower bouquets that are just as impressive as the real thing. If you want to get creative, you can convert your fake flowers into a wreath to hang on the back of a door or one of your walls. There are tons of ways to make cheap, colorful, and long-lasting flower arrangements that’ll leave any room looking more put together. Throw blankets Another simple way to give a room more character is by adding a throw blanket to your space. Luckily, there are many ways to make a blanket that reflects your tastes for a fairly low cost. One of the easiest methods I’ve learned is to take two pieces of fleece fabric and cut rows of short strips of about one inch along the perimeter of each. You then take the cut pieces of each piece of fabric and tie them together, creating a double-sided blanket with designs of your choice. Another option is to knit or crochet your own blanket, adding a cute accent to wherever you choose to put your new blanket. magazine collages and wall art View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Olsen (@robinolsenart) Another simple way to add your own personal touch to your room is to create a collage that you can use as wall art. One of the easiest ways to do this is by taking old magazines or newspapers and cutting out images you like. You can then layer these images on a sheet of paper to create something new and unique to you, giving your space a distinct and special vibe. decorated glassware Lots of people have mason jars or other glassware that they no longer use sitting around their space. These glasses can be personalized and repurposed in a variety of ways: painting them with your own designs, dyeing them with food coloring and Mod Podge, or adding fairy lights to them to spark up a room. You can use your new and improved jars as pencil holders or vases, or even as a lamp that brings more character to your space.

All the mentioned crafts are fun and creative activities that leave you with great pieces of décor that you can feel proud of having created yourself. Hopefully, this list will give you some ideas for ways to create a space unique to you!

