5 Essentials To Add to Your Going-Out Wardrobe This Fall

While I enjoy going to a university with an ideal environment for wearing cropped tops and mini skirts for most of the year, we’re approaching that time when the weather is starting to cool down. This means we can embrace layers and change our closet rotation to adjust to those chillier nights out with the girls.
The last few months of the year tend to be event-packed with birthdays, holidays, and celebrations. Whether you’re headed to a laid-back gathering or a stylish night out, fall fashion offers plenty of options to make a statement. Here are five going-out clothing essentials you need in your wardrobe this season:
- leather jacket
-
When I first started going out at FSU during cooler nights, I constantly worried about buying myself a new wardrobe of long-sleeve tops, bottoms, and jackets. What I didn’t know at the time was that there was a simpler and more cost-effective option out there.
The solution to my problem was buying a leather jacket. As soon as I bought one on sale from Edikted, I loved how wearing it stopped me from stressing about what I was wearing underneath. I could enjoy wearing whatever I wanted with the addition of a leather jacket to keep me warm all night. The best part? In case it’s ever warm indoors, you can simply take it off as if cold weather didn’t throw off your outfit in the first place!
- Tall leather boots
-
Swap your go-to “frat shoes” with something more stylish (and cozier) this fall: a pair of tall leather boots. As a leather boot owner myself, I believe that every outfit I’ve worn with my pair has gotten more compliments and pictures than I expected. I’m currently obsessed with styling my going-out outfits with boots that make me feel more confident in myself.
Leather boots look great with any outfit no matter what time of the year, but especially in the fall and winter seasons. Consider pairing knee-high boots with tights and a mini skirt for a more trendy look or even a tight, long-sleeved dress to make the streets your runway.
- a long-sleeved mini-dress
-
Adding on the dress and leather boots combo, I’d definitely like to see long-sleeved dresses included in the fall going-out rotation this year. What’s awesome about dresses is that you don’t have to spend too much time picking out a top or a bottom when you can wear a going-out outfit all in one!
A mini dress adds an effortless, feminine look no matter the occasion. When browsing online for mini-dresses this season, a black long-sleeved mini-dress, an off-the-shoulder one, or even a mini-sweater dress is perfect to add to the cart.
- off-the-shoulder tops
-
When swapping the short-sleeve tops with long-sleeved ones, I know I can always count on off-the-shoulder tops to keep my outfits warm yet flirty. Recently, I’ve been loving the asymmetrical off-the-shoulder tops that have been trending all over my feed. They keep you even warmer for chilly nights out with the look of one shoulder covered versus the other.
I also enjoy the variety of materials that off-the-shoulder tops feature. You can find off-the-shoulder tops made out of knit, mesh, or ruched fabric, showing that no single off-the-shoulder top is the same.
- a classic pair of jeans
-
-
Fall and winter are your denim wardrobe’s time to shine. Feel free to play around with different wash shades, such as light-wash, dark-wash, and even black or white, to pair with your favorite long-sleeved tops.
If you need outfit inspiration, consider pairing your jeans with short black boots, an off-the-shoulder top (my go-to), and layered gold jewelry to top it off. Trust me in saying that you’ll get used to wearing jeans every week during the next couple of months, so now is a good time to stock up on everything denim.
Fall brings out the perfect opportunity to experiment with layers, textures, and colors, allowing you to create going-out looks that are both stylish and practical. With these fall staples ready to go in your closet, asking “What to wear?” has never been so stress-free!
