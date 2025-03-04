When I was younger, my mom frequently cooked dinner in the crockpot, and I couldn’t stand it. No matter how good my day was, if I came home to find dinner bubbling away in that hot ceramic bowl, I knew the evening was about to take a turn for the worse. Little did I know that this once-hated appliance would become my kitchen savior in the future.
Crockpot cooking is so easy! You can throw just about anything in at the beginning of the day and have a delicious meal ready when you get home from school or work. I can personally attest to the quality of the meals because my roommates, who made fun of how horrible a cook I am, have named me the Crockpot Queen. With the title comes great responsibility: sharing the secrets of this magical cauldron of a kitchen appliance.
Over time, I’ve developed five go-to recipes that are not only easy to make but also downright delicious. These recipes have been my go-to for busy days and special events! I’m excited to share them in hopes you’ll add my five favorite crockpot recipes to your cookbooks.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
-
If you’re short on time and need a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer for a party, you’re in luck. This dish might seem like a niche party favorite, but it’s always a hit, and it’s never been easier to make — especially with the crockpot. While I’ve cooked this dish in the oven before, I’ve found that using a slow cooker isn’t only more convenient but also enhances the flavor.
When preparing this dip, I typically grab a rotisserie or some canned chicken, but frozen chicken works just as well. I like to “eyeball” my ingredients, but for those who prefer to follow a specific recipe, I’ve included a great one.
While some recipes use shredded cheddar cheese and ranch, I prefer to go with bleu cheese crumbles and a generous amount of buffalo sauce. It’s all about personal taste! How you serve the dip is up to you. I’ve seen it served with everything from crackers to celery sticks.
No matter how you make it, I guarantee your crockpot Buff Chick Dip will be a party favorite. Plus, cooking it in the crockpot means you can bring the entire pot along and keep the dip warm for the duration of the event.
- Lasagna
-
This dish was a recent discovery, introduced to me by my roommate who generously shared some after realizing the recipe made plenty. While it requires a bit more effort than simply tossing everything into the pot and hoping for the best, I promise it’s worth it.
If making an authentic Italian dish feels intimidating, this crockpot version makes lasagna much more approachable. The ingredients are the same as a traditional lasagna, but the cooking method is what sets it apart. I’ve included a step-by-step recipe, but in short, cook your meat on the stovetop, then layer everything into the crockpot and let it do the work.
This recipe is incredibly versatile. You can choose ricotta or cottage cheese, use Italian sausage, and even swap out the noodles. I prefer bowtie pasta, but traditional lasagna noodles or even spaghetti work just as well. The best part? No need to pre-boil the noodles. Just add water, and the crockpot will take care of the rest.
- Traditional Chili
-
I only recently developed a love for chili — it’s the perfect meal for a cold day. However, like any stew or soup, getting the consistency just right can take some effort. The crockpot simplifies the process, eliminating the need for a roux or constant texture adjustments.
Similar to the lasagna recipe, this dish does require some prep work. You’ll need to cook the meat on the stovetop beforehand and chop ingredients like peppers and onions. While there are quite a few components, the payoff is well worth it. This chili comes out rich, hearty, and perfect for a crisp fall or winter day.
Once everything is in the crockpot, you can let it simmer for hours while the flavors meld together. If you do like your chili at a different consistency, thick, chunky, or prefer a slightly soupier texture, you can easily adjust it by adding more broth.
- Chicken Pot Pie
-
My crockpot chicken pot pie recipe is by far my favorite dinner to make. It’s incredibly delicious, great for leftovers, and — most importantly — it’s so easy. Most mornings before class or work, I toss the ingredients into the pot, set it on low, and let it cook while I go about my day.
There are several ways to make crockpot chicken pot pie. You can use fresh or frozen ingredients, homemade or canned biscuits, and even decide how you want to incorporate the “pot pie” element. My go-to method is simple: I add a bag of frozen mixed vegetables, an onion, frozen chicken, chicken broth, and canned cream of chicken soup. The result is nearly perfect every time.
Well…almost. Something crucial is missing: the biscuits. While a traditional pot pie is baked in a crust, I prefer to cook canned biscuits separately in the oven and then crumble them over my serving. Some recipes suggest adding the biscuits directly into the crockpot, but it all comes down to preference. You can also adjust the thickness by adding more broth or cream to get the consistency just right.
- Cinnamon Roll Casserole
-
I couldn’t make a list of the best crockpot recipes without including a dessert, and what better choice than cinnamon rolls? I’ve always been a sucker for them, and this might just be my favorite way to make them. While I’m sure you can make them from scratch, I usually grab a can of cinnamon rolls and “doctor them up,” so to speak.
The best part about this recipe is how customizable it is. You can drizzle in honey, add a splash of heavy cream for extra richness, toss in some fruit, or sprinkle even more cinnamon to take it to the next level. Whether you see this as a breakfast or a dessert (personally, I’m team dessert), it’s easy, requires minimal effort, and feeds a crowd.
Just pop the cinnamon rolls in the crockpot, let them bake low and slow, and you’re left with gooey, melt-in-your-mouth perfection. It’s a great option for lazy weekends, brunch with friends, or even your sweet treat for the week. Once you try making cinnamon rolls this way, you might never go back to the oven.
In fact, I can’t remember the last time I cooked a meal without my crockpot. The appliance that once haunted my nightmares has now become my dream sous chef, helping me stay fueled through college. With how effortless it is to toss in ingredients and let it work its magic, I’d argue the crockpot is the best thing since sliced bread.
Throwing dinner in before breakfast and letting it simmer all day not only saves time but also deepens the flavors, melding everything together into something truly delicious. If you’re anything like me and struggle in the kitchen, do yourself a favor and invest in a crockpot. Oh, and while you’re at it, maybe call your mom and apologize. I know I wasn’t the only one who used to hate on this magical little cauldron.
