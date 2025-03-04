This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When I was younger, my mom frequently cooked dinner in the crockpot, and I couldn’t stand it. No matter how good my day was, if I came home to find dinner bubbling away in that hot ceramic bowl, I knew the evening was about to take a turn for the worse. Little did I know that this once-hated appliance would become my kitchen savior in the future.

Crockpot cooking is so easy! You can throw just about anything in at the beginning of the day and have a delicious meal ready when you get home from school or work. I can personally attest to the quality of the meals because my roommates, who made fun of how horrible a cook I am, have named me the Crockpot Queen. With the title comes great responsibility: sharing the secrets of this magical cauldron of a kitchen appliance.

Over time, I’ve developed five go-to recipes that are not only easy to make but also downright delicious. These recipes have been my go-to for busy days and special events! I’m excited to share them in hopes you’ll add my five favorite crockpot recipes to your cookbooks.

In fact, I can’t remember the last time I cooked a meal without my crockpot. The appliance that once haunted my nightmares has now become my dream sous chef, helping me stay fueled through college. With how effortless it is to toss in ingredients and let it work its magic, I’d argue the crockpot is the best thing since sliced bread.

Throwing dinner in before breakfast and letting it simmer all day not only saves time but also deepens the flavors, melding everything together into something truly delicious. If you’re anything like me and struggle in the kitchen, do yourself a favor and invest in a crockpot. Oh, and while you’re at it, maybe call your mom and apologize. I know I wasn’t the only one who used to hate on this magical little cauldron.

