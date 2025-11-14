5 Clothing Items Your Closet Needs to Survive Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a South Florida native, I had no idea what to expect for my first Tallahassee winter. My brother had just finished his first year at FSU, and he tried to tell me what was ahead, but my stubborn self wouldn’t listen. I was freezing for the first couple of weeks of winter before I finally did some online shopping for winter clothes.

Last winter was definitely an anomaly in Tallahassee, with 2 inches of snow. This upcoming winter, it isn’t expected to snow again, but that doesn’t mean it’ll stay warm. Thanksgiving break is a perfect time to head home and bring back any winter clothes that you might have. Here’s my list of clothing items that you’ll probably find yourself wanting during the winter season:

Puffer Jacket View this post on Instagram To me, the worst part of the cold weather is the wind chill. Essentially, however cold it might be, the wind chill makes it even colder. A puffer jacket, or simply a windbreaker, will help prevent this by blocking and deflecting the wind. They’re usually lightweight and water-resistant as well. A puffer jacket is my top recommendation. If you only listen to one thing, let it be this. There are plenty of options to suit your style and budget. Especially if you might find yourself traveling to a colder climate in the winter, a puffer jacket is a great medium between sweaters and winter coats. Tight Clothing @steffyweffy28 Too many rules… I need summer back😫😫 #winteroutfit #winteroutfitinspo #winteroutfitideas #winter #christmas2024 #outfitinspo ♬ original sound – Lindsiann As the temperature drops, layering becomes crucial; a sweatshirt and jeans aren’t going to cut it. Wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt under a sweatshirt and leggings under jeans is my go-to strategy. Layering is also great because when the temperature rises throughout the day, you can shed some layers to avoid overheating. When my brother was warning me about the cold, he asked if I had winter clothes. I did, but not nearly enough. Remember, the cold weather will last for weeks at a time, meaning you’ll probably need at least a week’s worth of options. Finding layering items is generally an easy task, especially because you can find items year-round. Be strategic when shopping and find items that you’d wear during the winter for layering, but also as a standalone piece for the other seasons. Accessories View this post on Instagram Hats, gloves, scarves, and thick socks can make all the difference when it comes to winter. I’m someone whose skin gets very dry in the winter, especially my hands, so for me, gloves are essential. During the winter, I’m not the type of person who changes up what shoes I normally wear. I’ll stick to my typical Converse high-tops, but thick socks help my feet stay safe from the cold. Accessories are easily forgotten, but keeping your entire body warm is important. Protect your head with a hat and your neck with a scarf. Accessories are also perfect to showcase your style and add something extra to your outfit. During the winter, I always feel repetitive with jeans and my puffer, but wearing a different beanie is my chance to add some change to my outfit. Fleece-Lined Tights These were all over my TikTok For You Page before I finally caved and asked for a pair as a Christmas gift. Personally, I think the hype is very worth it. They’re comfortable and soft, but most importantly, they keep me warm. I wore them when I visited family in New Jersey, and they were perfect at keeping me safe from the cold. I hate not being able to wear half of my clothes because they aren’t suited for the cold. With fleece-lined tights, I can stay fashionable with a mini skirt or whatever clothing item I feel like wearing on that particular day. I definitely recommend trying a pair if you’ve been thinking about it! Leather Jacket View this post on Instagram For weeks, I was obsessed with all of my friends’ leather jackets. I loved the style and the ability to stay warm, especially late at night when a puffer didn’t feel like the right move. A leather jacket is definitely more expensive, but it’s one of the few items that works year-round. There’s a lot of flexibility in what kind of leather jacket to get. Some of them are more targeted for the winter, being fleece-lined. The one I have is definitely for the purpose of just being a leather jacket, but the look is perfect, and it keeps me warm, so that’s what matters.

Winter is coming soon, and it’s important to be prepared. It’ll get much colder than it already has been, even if it doesn’t snow this year. These are my favorite clothing items that helped me last winter and will be coming back out of my closet soon.

