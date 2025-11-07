What to Wear for FSU Game Days this Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when the temperature starts to drop around FSU’s campus, but the Noles know how to keep things hot. Whether you’re gathered in the stands of Doak Campbell Stadium or tailgating with friends in College Town, staying warm doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style.

From cozy garnet knits to chic gold accessories, these winter game day outfit ideas will keep you cute and comfortable while repping the Seminoles!

Layer up Like a Nole View this post on Instagram One of my favorite ways to wear an FSU jersey in the wintertime is with layers; throwing it over a solid garnet, black, or white hoodie is a great way to stay warm and still show off your Seminole pride. You can also layer it over a fitted long-sleeved shirt to add warmth without the bulk, making it the perfect opportunity to play with styles, colors, and add more layers. Boots That Bring the Heat (And the Comfort) From brown leather western boots to everyday staples, boots are a fun and comfortable way to spruce up any game day outfit. You can even add garnet cable-knit socks underneath for a fun pop of color, or tie garnet and gold ribbons around them for a girly, but still spirited touch. Boots are cozy, versatile, and a great way to stay warm and stylish in Doak’s winter era. Legs in Garnet and Gold Boots aren’t for everyone. Another fun way to keep warm is to pair leg warmers with your favorite sneakers. Leg warmers come in different textures, styles, and colors, adding an interesting yet practical touch to your winter game day look. Try a garnet knit for something cozy or a sparkly gold fabric for some pizzazz. Whatever your Seminole aesthetic is, there’s probably a pair of leg warmers out there perfect for you in the wintertime. Scarf It Up Hot take: scarves are one of the most versatile accessories out there. Cold? Keep it classic and leave it around your neck. Getting hot? Tie it on your purse or belt loops for an extra flair. It’s the fourth quarter, things are getting serious, and you need your hair out of the way? A scarf can be the perfect makeshift hair tie or headband. Everyone needs a fun garnet or gold scarf added to their collection this season! Jackets That Elevate the Look @amanda.kate98 i thrifted the rain jacket before i even got into fsu:,) #gonoles ♬ WASTED_CH4YN X ELY OAKS REMIX – CH4YN I know I’m not the only one who feels like jackets ruin outfits. Turn this around by designing your own with ribbons and FSU game day pins on a denim jacket, or thrift a fun garnet or black leather piece to make the outfit. Jackets don’t have to ruin your game day outfits; in fact, in this season, they should be the staple! Tights For Every Play One of the worst parts about cold weather is retiring miniskirts for the season. I’ve never really been a fan of layering them on top of jeans or leggings. However, find a good pair of nude fleece leggings and you can layer black, garnet, or gold tights over them to get more wear out of your favorite skirts! All while staying cute, warm, and of course, supporting the garnet and gold cause. Topping Off Your Look One of the best parts of the chilly season is the lack of humidity and sweat. We can finally leave our hair down without the heat ruining it. Embrace the down-styles with FSU headgear, fun headbands, garnet and gold ribbons, and so much more. There are so many fun half-up-half-down hairstyles that incorporate garnet and gold accessories, and this is the perfect time of year to do them and make them survive the game.

No matter how cold it gets, game day in the winter doesn’t have to put your style game on pause. From layers and boots to all of your favorite garnet and gold accessories, you can stay warm and cozy while keeping your personal style this season at Doak. With the perfect mix of pieces, bundle up and make this winter game day season the hottest yet in garnet and gold.

