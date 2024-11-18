5 Cities To Visit for the Best Holiday Vibes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s hard to believe that the holiday season is fast approaching, and we already need to start preparing to get gifts, see friends and family, and, for many, plan travel. Travel is a huge factor in my breaks from college, and the holidays are no exception!

When traveling for the holidays, it’s important to choose a destination that captures the seasonal vibe you’re looking for. Here’s my list of the top five cities to travel to this holiday season and what to expect while there:

Start booking those flights because winter break is right around the corner, and we can all use a perfect holiday trip after a stressful end to the semester! Happy holidays, safe travels, and have a fantastic trip!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!