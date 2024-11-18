5 Cities To Visit for the Best Holiday Vibes

It’s hard to believe that the holiday season is fast approaching, and we already need to start preparing to get gifts, see friends and family, and, for many, plan travel. Travel is a huge factor in my breaks from college, and the holidays are no exception!
When traveling for the holidays, it’s important to choose a destination that captures the seasonal vibe you’re looking for. Here’s my list of the top five cities to travel to this holiday season and what to expect while there:
- NEW YORK, NEW YORK
-
A holiday recommendation list wouldn’t be complete without New York City, so why not start off with it? NYC has become known for its festive holiday season, and I can confirm that it really is amazing!
Stores deck out their windows with elaborate light displays, and ice rinks and markets pop up at Rockefeller Plaza and Bryant Park. Not to mention, The Rockettes perform their iconic Radio City Christmas Spectacular show multiple times a day around the holiday. NYC during the holidays is a shopping, sightseeing, and eating experience; even city locals note the differences in the Big Apple during the season.
- ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA
-
Most cities in Florida don’t scream “winter holiday,” but St. Augustine in December gets pretty close. America’s oldest city transforms from a Spanish-inspired historical town to a winter wonderland covered in lights — it’s amazing!
Every building in the historic downtown is lit with lights in various colors, giving the city a new glow once the sun sets. You can tour the lights by either the trolley to see the whole area or by foot so that you can hop into some adorable shops along the way.
- LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
-
While a trip across the Atlantic isn’t exactly a last-minute holiday destination, I feel obligated to include London in this list. London is my absolute favorite city in the world, and while I haven’t been during the holidays, I’m sure the magic of the city is even more present!
The lights on Regents and Carnaby Streets are so pretty and although snow is rare, there’s a chance to get a white Christmas in London. There’s also an abundance of markets, museums, and entertainment that’ll guarantee an action-packed holiday in an amazing city!
- Park City, Utah
-
This is definitely an outdoorsman’s holiday destination, and for good reason! Park City, just outside of Salt Lake City, has gorgeous mountains surrounding the town center and is packed full of activities.
From winter skiing to checking out the 2002 Olympic Village to holiday parades to hikes with breathtaking mountain views, there’s no shortage of activities to keep you and your family entertained. Just be sure to pack your coats, as it gets pretty cold by then!
- Kennebunkport, Maine
-
If you’re looking for a Hallmark movie holiday trip, this is the place for you! Kennebunkport is a picturesque New England town, and it becomes a picturesque holiday destination in December.
If you can brave the winter Maine weather, venture to Kennebunkport for some amazing food, shopping, and holiday festivities with plenty of trees and lights. In my opinion, you won’t regret it!
Start booking those flights because winter break is right around the corner, and we can all use a perfect holiday trip after a stressful end to the semester! Happy holidays, safe travels, and have a fantastic trip!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!