4 Ways My Disney World Childhood Shaped Me as a Person

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disney World is seen as the ultimate destination to engage in childhood fantasy and forget about the outside world. I was lucky enough to visit Disney regularly as a child, and it remains one of my favorite places as an integral part of my memories from growing up.

As I’ve gotten older, though, I’ve realized so many things that I value and have an interest in now can be tied back to the experiences I had at Disney.

Interest in Other Cultures

View this post on Instagram One way that growing up at Disney World has permanently shaped me is by inspiring my interest in people and places around the world. This is more or less what the entire park of EPCOT was made for! I remember walking around the World Showcase area of EPCOT when I was younger, and being so fascinated by all the unique architecture, food, and music there was to experience in each country. It gave me a taste of how it might feel to be fully immersed in a new place and how exciting it can be to get to know an unfamiliar place. During the years when I was visiting EPCOT as a little girl, they had something called KidCot Fun Stops, where you could color a paper bear, go around to each pavilion, and have it stamped by someone native to that country to complete a challenge. This was a huge deal for me, not only because I’d have so much fun spending hours perfecting the bear I was coloring, but because it allowed me to interact with people who came from different places and spoke different languages from me. Since then, Disney has likely updated this experience, but it’s still a great opportunity for kids to interact with people with different experiences than they may have. Although now I realize that each World Showcase pavilion may not be a perfect depiction of the country it represents, I’m so grateful that I experienced the park as a young girl. It built a desire in me to engage with other cultures and learn more about the world that I live in today.

Passion for Learning

@vicrunsdisney I’ve never been on a safari I didn’t like, but this one was elite! 🥹🐅🐘🦒 (Tip: ride in the morning when the animals are more active!) #disneyparks #animalkingdom #kilimanjarosafari #waltdisneyworld ♬ sonido original – KiaraMarBalto A lot of people take their families on Disney World trips to give their kids a break from school and learning, but honestly, I’ve learned so much from visiting Disney parks! One of my favorite rides was (and still is) the Kilimanjaro Safari ride at Animal Kingdom, which is modeled to be a conservation reserve for African animals. On the ride, the safari drivers discuss interesting facts about each of the animals you encounter, such as their behavioral habits and unique traits. It’s so fascinating to see such interesting animals up close and discover things about them that you didn’t expect.



The drivers also explain that many of the animals you encounter are threatened or endangered, often due to poaching or habitat loss. As a young girl, I’d have never had these discussions about unethical hunting or climate change in school before, and it truly upset me to think about how humans caused great harm to such amazing creatures. Some may consider this a heavy topic for children, but I think it’s so important to introduce conversations like this from an early age and encourage kids to want to make a difference. I always viewed vacations as a retreat from school and learning, but Disney World taught me that learning doesn’t have to happen in a classroom; it can come from experiences, and it can be fun!

Walkable Cities and Public Transportation

View this post on Instagram Disney parks put a lot of effort into crafting the most idyllic, enjoyable spaces possible for their guests. One of the ways they achieve this that I overlooked as a kid is that you can travel anywhere in their parks or resorts, either on foot or through public transportation. I realized how much I enjoyed walking everywhere during my trips there, but now I fully understand why this is such an integral aspect of what makes Disney feel so magical. Living somewhere walkable has been proven to reduce stress, improve overall mood and health, and build community by encouraging social interaction. Their public transportation across their parks and resorts, including buses, monorails, the Skyliner, and boats, also encourages this community building and interpersonal interaction. This has become something I really value, because I’ve continued to notice how living on a college campus and walking as my main mode of transportation truly boosts my mood.

Appreciation for the Arts