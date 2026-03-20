Where I Go for Magic: How the Movie Theater Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite place on earth is sitting in a red leather recliner with a large Sprite in hand, a bag of Haribo gummy bears in my lap, waiting for Nicole Kidman to shine on the big screen. Sometimes the speech changes, but her message stays the same. We go to the theater for magic, to be changed, even if it’s just for a few hours. Whether it’s the newest blockbuster, cheesy romance, or underrated indie drop, at least once a week, you’ll find me at the local AMC.

Not to sound like a walking advertisement, but AMC A-List is essentially a movie membership. For a fixed monthly price, you can see up to four movies a week, get free upgrades on popcorn and drinks, earn reward points, and access premium formats like IMAX. I know it sounds like I’ve been brainwashed or paid by AMC, but I promise you that’s not the case.

finding comfort in the cinema

Around the release of Paddington in Peru, I discovered the mere concept of movie theater memberships. At the time, I felt like I didn’t have anything that was just mine. I had three roommates (whom I loved dearly and still miss), recently rethought my friend group and realized I had it all wrong, and hated my job. My life completely revolved around other people, and I was slowly losing myself.

The movie theater came down like an angel from above, my saving grace.

I justified my membership by promising myself I’d see at least one movie a week to make it worth it. If you want to do the math, the standard movie ticket is about $11.50, not including discount days (which can drop that price by 50%) or special showings (which can increase that price anywhere from $15 to $25). Two or three movies a month make it all worth it — at least to me.

It was a few months before I found the courage to go by myself. With every movie I forced people to see with me, I grew more attached to the idea of this being my escape. The employees at the concessions counter even started to recognize me. I memorized the theater layouts, had chosen a favorite (theater one), and was adamant about my least favorite (theater 19). It became such an essential part of my routine that I stopped relying on other people to accompany me.

making this special place my own

Superman was the first movie I saw alone. Coincidentally, it was also the first movie I cried in since getting my membership. I was feeling the emotional magnitude of the movie tenfold. The simple act of being alone, without someone sitting next to me, perceiving how I react to the movie, allowed the meaning of it all to shine. I felt everything stronger, reacted truer, and walked out feeling like I got the most I could’ve possibly gotten out of the experience.

This isn’t to say experiencing a movie with people is anything less than, or negative. I returned to the theater twice more to rewatch Superman with different people, and every time I got something more out of it and felt something new. Movies are meant to be experienced in their truest form, no matter who it’s with.

That same summer, I got my heart broken, like so many of us often do. I spent the following week at AMC maxing out my four-movie limit. Nothing about the films I saw was particularly memorable, besides the Pedro Pascal summer renaissance, but they helped.

Each time I walked into a different theater, a different story, I left my worries behind. Time passed with every film, and my heart slowly repaired itself without me even realizing it.

forever my safe space

I still frequently wonder what about it was so captivating.

Maybe it was the act of doing something alone? A third space where I could get away from everything? Dedicating my full attention to something for a few hours? The way the lights dim and the smell of popcorn in the lobby? Completely immersing myself in someone else’s life and forgetting my own? The feeling of logging it on Letterboxd?

I really couldn’t tell you, but it’s a drug I never want to detox.

If you’re looking for magic, I’d suggest spending a day at the movie theater. I’m not quite sure who I’d be if I didn’t bite the bullet and splurge on the most worthwhile membership I’ve ever purchased. I think anyone can find a home in those red leather recliners, below the dimmed lights, silver screen, and running film reels.

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